Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 02, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
1.These are the best dresses: Chappell Roan - Mugler
Chappell Roan was the epitome of Mugler drama. Her rising pop-star energy was perfectly complemented by the theatrical flair, bold styling, and structured silhouette. It was bold, glitzy and ready for the red carpet.
2.Hailey Bieber - Alaia
Hailey had a sleek, sculptural, and effortlessly cool Alaïa look. Her minimalist style was perfectly complemented by the body-skimming silhouette and clean lines, which felt both modern and timeless. Quiet luxury done just right.
3.Sombr - Valentin
Sombr delivered understated elegance in Valentin. The colour scheme was sophisticated, the tailoring was precise and the whole atmosphere was subtly strong. It was a self-assured, uncomplicated style that was more notable for its polish than for its shock value.
4.Lady Gaga - Matières Fecales
Lady Gaga fully embraced high-concept couture in Matières Fécales. It was a classic Gaga look, dramatic, provocative and unabashedly artistic. It was unforgettable because it blurred the boundaries between performance art and fashion
5.Bad Bunny - Schiaparelli
The Schiaparelli outfit worn by Bad Bunny was daring, bizarre and stylish. With sculptural elements and statement details, the look felt experimental yet intentional. He once again demonstrated his willingness to push the boundaries of menswear.
6.These are the worst: Lola Young - Vivienne Westwood
While Vivienne Westwood is known for rebellion, this look felt unbalanced and unfinished. Lola Young's presence was not fully complemented by the ensemble and the styling lacked coherence, which led to a lost opportunity.
7.Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum's appearance lacked a distinct fashion narrative and seemed unduly dramatic. The outfit felt more costume-like than couture because the exaggerated elements overpowered her frame.
8.Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell was dressed too casually for the Grammy Awards red carpet. Although it was true to her personal style, it lacked the sophistication and impact that one would anticipate at such a large event.
9.Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah’s look was elegant but dated. The opportunity to make a more powerful, modern fashion statement was lost because the silhouette and styling felt secure and predictable.
10.Kaytranada
Kaytranada’s outfit lacked structure and impact. The relaxed styling didn’t translate well on the red carpet, coming across as underwhelming rather than effortlessly cool.