GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shruti Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde slay on the red carpet

South beauties namely Tamannaah Bhatia, Shruti Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde slayed on the red carpet at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019.
It was a star-studded affair, indeed at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019 and celebrities from entertainment world marked their presence looking their fashionable best. From Bollywood, we witnessed celebs namely Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sonam K Ahuja-Anand S Ahuja, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nushrat Bharucha, Sanya Malhotra were seen posing at the red carpet for the paparazzi present there. Even TV celebs namely Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Karan Tacker, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao also were seen.
Stylish and stunning actors from down South also put their best fashion foot forward at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019. Actors namely Tamannaah Bhatia, Shruti Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde were seen slaying on the red carpet.
Check out their photos below:
1. Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde looked pretty in a lavender pink coloured gown with a keyhole neckline and a ruffled hem at the waist.
2. Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh looked beautiful in a red gown by Michelle Mason which had one spaghetti sleeve and knotted twist at the waist with a thigh-high slit.
3. Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan opted for a gothic look wearing an Alberto Audenino outfit. She wore a black top with sheer sleeves and high-waisted satin pants. She wore quirky heels to complete her look. Dark lips and centre-parted ponytail rounded her look out.
4. Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia looked sexy in a red jacket style dress by House Of CB with matching pointed pumps. She rounded her look by donning a messy hairdo.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)