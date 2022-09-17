Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna knows how to dazzle her fans. Here's Rashmika acing desi look like a pro.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 17, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna is known as a national crush, and she continues to retain the title with her latest look in sharara. Rashmika is acing the ethic look, and she's treats for the eyes of her followers. (Images source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram)

1. The spiritual side of Rashmika Mandanna

The spiritual side of Rashmika Mandanna
1/6

Here's cute Srivalli aka Rashmika seeking blessings at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Delhi. The actress visited the capital while promoting her upcoming film Goodbye. 

2. The desi stunner- Rashmika Mandanna

The desi stunner- Rashmika Mandanna
2/6

Is there anyone who can look cute, elegant, and sizzling in a sharara like Rashmika? She's certainly setting new rules in desi fashion. 

3. Nation's favourite- Rashmika Mandanna

Nation's favourite- Rashmika Mandanna
3/6

After starring with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika charmed the nation with her innocence and acting chops. Her character of Srivalli got her instant fame, and she's still her fans' loveable Srivalli. 

4. Amitabh Bachchan is also smitten by charm of Srivalli

Amitabh Bachchan is also smitten by charm of Srivalli
4/6

Rashmika is co-starring Goodbye with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and even the veteran is a fan of Srivalli. While shooting the film, Mr Bachchan expressed his thoughts about her by posting a picture and just captioning it as "Pushpa."

5. Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan

Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan
5/6

Rashmika admitted, "The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I'm glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He's the best teacher of them all."

6. Rashmika Mandanna on Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna on Pushpa 2
6/6

Earlier in September, Rashmika spoke about Pushpa The Rule, and stated, "With Allu Arjun sir, I start Pushpa 2 in a couple of days. But right now, having this trailer out in front of the audience with Bachchan sir, what can I say…"

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.