Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna knows how to dazzle her fans. Here's Rashmika acing desi look like a pro.
Rashmika Mandanna is known as a national crush, and she continues to retain the title with her latest look in sharara. Rashmika is acing the ethic look, and she's treats for the eyes of her followers. (Images source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram)
1. The spiritual side of Rashmika Mandanna
Here's cute Srivalli aka Rashmika seeking blessings at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Delhi. The actress visited the capital while promoting her upcoming film Goodbye.
2. The desi stunner- Rashmika Mandanna
Is there anyone who can look cute, elegant, and sizzling in a sharara like Rashmika? She's certainly setting new rules in desi fashion.
3. Nation's favourite- Rashmika Mandanna
After starring with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika charmed the nation with her innocence and acting chops. Her character of Srivalli got her instant fame, and she's still her fans' loveable Srivalli.
4. Amitabh Bachchan is also smitten by charm of Srivalli
Rashmika is co-starring Goodbye with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and even the veteran is a fan of Srivalli. While shooting the film, Mr Bachchan expressed his thoughts about her by posting a picture and just captioning it as "Pushpa."
5. Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan
Rashmika admitted, "The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I'm glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He's the best teacher of them all."
6. Rashmika Mandanna on Pushpa 2
Earlier in September, Rashmika spoke about Pushpa The Rule, and stated, "With Allu Arjun sir, I start Pushpa 2 in a couple of days. But right now, having this trailer out in front of the audience with Bachchan sir, what can I say…"