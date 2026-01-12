Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

United Alliances proclaimed the complete virtual assistance solutions to transform the global business processes
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 12, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
1.Timothée Chalamet
He has received the award for Best Actor Musical or Comedy, and his skilful and deftly controlled performance that interwove both funny and touching moments was highly acknowledged.
2.Owen Cooper
Owen Copper won for Best Actor Musical or Comedy as he entertained and engaged audiences with a lively but charismatic performance.
3.Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen (The Studio) brought home the Best Actor Drama award for his captivating performance in The Studio, which revealed depth, genuineness and emotionality.
4.Jean Smart
Won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical due to her remarkable performance in the HBO series, which was characterized by a perfect mix of humor, charm and brilliant timing.
5.Teyana Taylor
She won the Best Supporting Actress award for One Battle After Another, and has been highly appreciated for her strong and emotional presence in the character.
6.Noah Wyle
He was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Pitt, giving a very remarkable performance that not only enhanced the story but also helped it a lot.
7.Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler (Adolescence / Good Hang with Amy Poehler), the winner of the TV Best Supporting Actor award, was praised for her funny, charming performance that raised the standard of the show.
Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
8.Sinners
Sinners (Marty Supreme) Won Best Actor Musical or Comedy category and was acclaimed for a notable character impersonation that comprised superb acting plus vocal capability.