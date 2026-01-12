FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

This year’s winners at the Golden Globe Awards 2026, from Jean Smart to Marty Supreme (Sinners), were honoured for their outstanding work in acting, TV, podcasts and cinematic achievements.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 12, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

1.Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet
1

He has received the award for Best Actor Musical or Comedy, and his skilful and deftly controlled performance that interwove both funny and touching moments was highly acknowledged.

2.Owen Cooper

Owen Cooper
2

Owen Copper won for Best Actor Musical or Comedy as he entertained and engaged audiences with a lively but charismatic performance.

3.Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen
3

Seth Rogen (The Studio) brought home the Best Actor Drama award for his captivating performance in The Studio, which revealed depth, genuineness and emotionality.

4.Jean Smart

Jean Smart
4

Won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical due to her remarkable performance in the HBO series, which was characterized by a perfect mix of humor, charm and brilliant timing.

5.Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor
5

She won the Best Supporting Actress award for One Battle After Another, and has been highly appreciated for her strong and emotional presence in the character.

6.Noah Wyle

Noah Wyle
6

He was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Pitt, giving a very remarkable performance that not only enhanced the story but also helped it a lot.

7.Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler
7

Amy Poehler (Adolescence / Good Hang with Amy Poehler), the winner of the TV Best Supporting Actor award, was praised for her funny, charming performance that raised the standard of the show.

8.Sinners

Sinners
8

Sinners (Marty Supreme) Won Best Actor Musical or Comedy category and was acclaimed for a notable character impersonation that comprised superb acting plus vocal capability.

