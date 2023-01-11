Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory

We have snapped the best moment from The Golden Globes Awards 2023 into pictures, and it is worth watching.

RRR winning a Golden Globe award is a proud moment for India. So, here we are sharing pictures from the iconic moment when the tunes of MM Keeravani and the crazy vision of SS Rajamouli made RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the prestigious award ceremony. (Image source: Twitter)