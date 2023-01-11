Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory

We have snapped the best moment from The Golden Globes Awards 2023 into pictures, and it is worth watching.
RRR winning a Golden Globe award is a proud moment for India. So, here we are sharing pictures from the iconic moment when the tunes of MM Keeravani and the crazy vision of SS Rajamouli made RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the prestigious award ceremony. (Image source: Twitter)
1. MM Keeravani- The iconic winner
First thing first, here's the ace music composer MM Keeravani who is proudly holding the trophy at the prestigious award ceremony.
2. The winning speech of MM Keeravani
Here's MM Keeravani giving his speech after accepting the trophy, thanking director SS Rajamouli for trusting him with his visionary storytelling.
3. The loud cheer from Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR
As soon as the presenter announced Naatu Naatu as Best Original Song, here's how SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR reacted. You can even watch the video to witness it.
And the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD FOR BEST ORIGINAL SONG Goes to #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/CGnzbRfEPk
4. Ram Charan-Rajamouli-Jr NTR owing the red carpet with style
Here's the Trimurti of RRR, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli posing in style at the red carpet of Golden Globes Awards.
5. Team RRR ready to take over the Globe
A few hours before storming the main event, team RRR captured a memory where the core group is posing with their family. An iconic victory deserves an iconic celebration. Here's to making India proud.