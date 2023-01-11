Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory

We have snapped the best moment from The Golden Globes Awards 2023 into pictures, and it is worth watching.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 11, 2023, 07:58 AM IST

RRR winning a Golden Globe award is a proud moment for India. So, here we are sharing pictures from the iconic moment when the tunes of MM Keeravani and the crazy vision of SS Rajamouli made RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the prestigious award ceremony. (Image source: Twitter) 

1. MM Keeravani- The iconic winner

MM Keeravani- The iconic winner
1/5

First thing first, here's the ace music composer MM Keeravani who is proudly holding the trophy at the prestigious award ceremony. 

2. The winning speech of MM Keeravani

The winning speech of MM Keeravani
2/5

Here's MM Keeravani giving his speech after accepting the trophy, thanking director SS Rajamouli for trusting him with his visionary storytelling. 

3. The loud cheer from Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR

The loud cheer from Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR
3/5

As soon as the presenter announced Naatu Naatu as Best Original Song, here's how SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR reacted. You can even watch the video to witness it. 

4. Ram Charan-Rajamouli-Jr NTR owing the red carpet with style

Ram Charan-Rajamouli-Jr NTR owing the red carpet with style
4/5

Here's the Trimurti of RRR, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli posing in style at the red carpet of Golden Globes Awards. 

5. Team RRR ready to take over the Globe

Team RRR ready to take over the Globe
5/5

A few hours before storming the main event, team RRR captured a memory where the core group is posing with their family. An iconic victory deserves an iconic celebration. Here's to making India proud. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.