Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 03, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
1.What are the Golden Globe Awards?
One of the biggest award ceremonies in Hollywood is the Golden Globe Awards. The top films, TV series and now podcasts from the previous year are recognised. Fans from all over the world watch this event to witness the recognition of their favourite actors and movies.
2.When and where in 2026
The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, will host the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026. Hollywood celebrities congregate here to honour the greatest movies and television shows.
3.How to Watch in India
In India, the Golden Globes will air live on January 12 at 6:30 AM. It will be telecast on Colours Infinity and available to stream online on Voot and Paramount+. Viewers can enjoy all the awards, performances and celebrity moments from the comfort of their home.
4.Who is hosting?
Nikki Glaser, the comedienne, is going to be the host once more for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards ceremony. Her humour and bravery have become her trademarks, which always bring the show to life and keep the audience captivated.
5.Top nominations and stars to watch
The movie One Battle After Another tops the nomination list with nine nominations in total, including the acting and directing categories. Besides, actor Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for his role in the film and could grab his fourth Golden Globe. Moreover, the cult series The White Lotus is among the most popular shows that got the most nominations.