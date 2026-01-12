Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics

Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 12, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
1.Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's regal red carpet appearance, which combined traditional Hollywood glitz with contemporary elegance, drew attention. Her status as a global fashion icon was further cemented by her structured gown, bold jewellery and self-assured poise.
2.Jennifer Lawrence
This season, Jennifer Lawrence opted for bold fashion, selecting an audacious yet creative look. The ensemble demonstrated her ability to take chances without sacrificing style by striking a balance between sensuality and sophistication.
3.Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus displayed her trademark edgy style by dressing in a way that exuded self-assurance and uniqueness. She once again demonstrated that she isn't scared to push the boundaries of fashion with her dramatic style and attitude.
4.BLACKPINK
Members of BLACKPINK wore high-end ensembles that combined couture with modern trends, bringing K-pop glamour to a global audience. Their appearances demonstrated their status as global fashion titans.
5.Heated Rivalry
Celebrities fought for the best-dressed spotlight on the red carpet in a subtle fashion rivalry. Throughout the evening, fashion statements from striking silhouettes to understated elegance became a topic of conversation.
6.Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson chose classic elegance, dressing elegantly to showcase her carefree charm. Her appearance combined delicate, contemporary details with traditional tailoring.
7.Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez wore a stunning ensemble that embraced luxury and self-assurance, delivering high-impact glamour. Her appearance confirmed why she is still a yearly favourite on the red carpet.
8.Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt made an impression with understated sophistication by dressing elegantly with a focus on subtle glamour and clean lines. Her appearance demonstrated the impact of simplicity.
9.Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande wore a sophisticated, feminine outfit that embraced elegance. Her changing sense of style was emphasised by delicate details, soft tones and elegant styling.