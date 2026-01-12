FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK dazzled at the Golden Globe Awards by blending classic elegance with modern flair, making the night a true celebration of fashion and individuality.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 12, 2026, 10:22 AM IST

1.Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
1

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's regal red carpet appearance, which combined traditional Hollywood glitz with contemporary elegance, drew attention. Her status as a global fashion icon was further cemented by her structured gown, bold jewellery and self-assured poise.

2.Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence
2

This season, Jennifer Lawrence opted for bold fashion, selecting an audacious yet creative look. The ensemble demonstrated her ability to take chances without sacrificing style by striking a balance between sensuality and sophistication.

3.Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus
3

Miley Cyrus displayed her trademark edgy style by dressing in a way that exuded self-assurance and uniqueness. She once again demonstrated that she isn't scared to push the boundaries of fashion with her dramatic style and attitude.

4.BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK
4

Members of BLACKPINK wore high-end ensembles that combined couture with modern trends, bringing K-pop glamour to a global audience. Their appearances demonstrated their status as global fashion titans.

5.Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry
5

Celebrities fought for the best-dressed spotlight on the red carpet in a subtle fashion rivalry. Throughout the evening, fashion statements from striking silhouettes to understated elegance became a topic of conversation.

6.Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson
6

Kate Hudson chose classic elegance, dressing elegantly to showcase her carefree charm. Her appearance combined delicate, contemporary details with traditional tailoring.

7.Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez
7

Jennifer Lopez wore a stunning ensemble that embraced luxury and self-assurance, delivering high-impact glamour. Her appearance confirmed why she is still a yearly favourite on the red carpet.

8.Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt
8

Emily Blunt made an impression with understated sophistication by dressing elegantly with a focus on subtle glamour and clean lines. Her appearance demonstrated the impact of simplicity.

Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk: 'Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are playing...

9.Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande
9

Ariana Grande wore a sophisticated, feminine outfit that embraced elegance. Her changing sense of style was emphasised by delicate details, soft tones and elegant styling.

