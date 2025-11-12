Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush

3 . The funny story that started it all

3

In the viral clip, Girija recalled a college memory where a physics professor unintentionally asked the class, 'What are babes?' instead of 'What are waves?' She laughed while narrating, 'We all froze in shock! The class went silent until he repeated it. Then we realised it was a pronunciation mix-up, and everyone burst out laughing.' The lighthearted moment quickly spread across X (Twitter), with users gushing over her simplicity, composure, and beauty. Within hours, Girija’s clip turned viral.