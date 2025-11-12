FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush

Marathi actress Girija Oak has become an overnight internet sensation after her blue saree video went viral on social media.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 12, 2025, 09:19 PM IST

Social media has a new favourite face, and it belongs to Marathi actress Girija Oak Godbole. Known for her grace and expressive performances, she’s suddenly in the spotlight as India’s latest national crush.

The wave of admiration began when a clip from her interview with The Lallantop went viral. In the video, Girija shared a hilarious story from her college days that left the internet completely impressed by her charm.

 

In the viral clip, Girija recalled a college memory where a physics professor unintentionally asked the class, 'What are babes?' instead of 'What are waves?' She laughed while narrating, 'We all froze in shock! The class went silent until he repeated it. Then we realised it was a pronunciation mix-up, and everyone burst out laughing.' The lighthearted moment quickly spread across X (Twitter), with users gushing over her simplicity, composure, and beauty. Within hours, Girija’s clip turned viral.

As the clip gained momentum, users flooded timelines with compliments, calling Girija 'India’s new crush,' 'timeless beauty,' and 'the blue saree lady.' Fans admired her elegance and the effortless way she carried herself. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Girija said she was amused by her sudden fame. 'My phone started buzzing on Sunday evening. I was in rehearsals for my play and didn’t even realise I was trending. My friends and family were sending me screenshots and asking if I’d seen what was happening!'

    Born on December 27, 1987, in Nagpur, Girija Oak holds a degree in Biotechnology and also studied Business Management. Girija made her Marathi film debut at 15 and became a well-known face through popular films like Goshta Choti Dongraevadhi, Gulmohar, and Manini. She later transitioned into Hindi films like Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par and Raj Nidimoru’s Shor in the City. Most recently, she appeared in Atlee’s blockbuster Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, showcasing her versatility on a national scale.

