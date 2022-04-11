KGF Chapter 2 star Yash offers prays at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, photos go viral

Yash fans have been anticipating the release of KGF Chapter 2 with bated breath. With only a few days until the much-anticipated film's premiere, the South Superstar is leaving no stone unturned in the film's promotion. The Kannada star paid a visit to Lord Balaji temple at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ahead of the release of KGF Chapter 2 on 14 April.