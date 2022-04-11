KGF Chapter 2 star Yash offers prays at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, photos go viral

Take a look at these photos of KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash seeking blessings at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.
Yash fans have been anticipating the release of KGF Chapter 2 with bated breath. With only a few days until the much-anticipated film's premiere, the South Superstar is leaving no stone unturned in the film's promotion. The Kannada star paid a visit to Lord Balaji temple at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ahead of the release of KGF Chapter 2 on 14 April.
1. Yash at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
A couple of images of the actor offering prayers at the temple have surfaced on the internet.
2. Yash's attire
Yash looks dapper in a beige kurta and dhoti, with a holy crimson scarf draped across his shoulders.
3. Yash poses with fans
When they saw Yash, his admirers flocked to the location, taking pictures with their favourite actor.
4. Yash poses with preists
Before leaving, Yash took photos with the temple's priest and other visitors.
5. About KGF Chapter 2
K.G.F Chapter 2 is a Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films label, and will be released worldwide on April 14, 2022.