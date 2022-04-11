Search icon
KGF Chapter 2 star Yash offers prays at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, photos go viral

Take a look at these photos of KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash seeking blessings at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Yash fans have been anticipating the release of KGF Chapter 2 with bated breath. With only a few days until the much-anticipated film's premiere, the South Superstar is leaving no stone unturned in the film's promotion. The Kannada star paid a visit to Lord Balaji temple at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ahead of the release of KGF Chapter 2 on 14 April.

1. Yash at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Yash at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
1/5

A couple of images of the actor offering prayers at the temple have surfaced on the internet.

2. Yash's attire

Yash's attire
2/5

Yash looks dapper in a beige kurta and dhoti, with a holy crimson scarf draped across his shoulders.

3. Yash poses with fans

Yash poses with fans
3/5

When they saw Yash, his admirers flocked to the location, taking pictures with their favourite actor.

4. Yash poses with preists

Yash poses with preists
4/5

Before leaving, Yash took photos with the temple's priest and other visitors.

5. About KGF Chapter 2

About KGF Chapter 2
5/5

K.G.F  Chapter 2 is a Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films label, and will be released worldwide on April 14, 2022.

