Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net worth, investments and more

Muskan Verma | Aug 05, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
1.Genelia’s journey began with love, luck and big dreams
She entered films with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 opposite Riteish Deshmukh. The film didn’t just give her a career start but also built a lifelong partnership that remains one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.
2.South Indian blockbusters
Genelia’s career soared in Telugu cinema, especially after Bommarillu. With back-to-back hits in the South, Genelia became a top choice for producers, charging big fees and contributing heavily to her growing net worth.
3.A long break, but her brand never lost its value
After marriage and motherhood, Genelia took a near-decade break. But her popularity didn’t fade. She stayed active through endorsements, public appearances, and social media partnerships.
4.Solid comeback
In 2022, Genelia made a smashing return with Ved, which broke Marathi box office records. Then in 2025, she played Aamir Khan’s wife in Sitaare Zameen Par. Both hits added crores to her already growing net worth. ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza to share screen space after 10 years with Marathi film Ved
5.A total net worth of Rs 140 crore
Today, Genelia stands tall with an estimated net worth of Rs140 crore. Her films, brand deals and loyal fanbase has given her immense popularity.
