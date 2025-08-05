Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Genelia D’Souza birthday: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par star's Rs 140 cr net worth, investments and more

On her birthday, Genelia D’Souza celebrates a remarkable journey from a bubbly newcomer to a powerhouse actress with a net worth of Rs 140 crore. With hits across Bollywood and South cinema, brand deals, and a strong comeback, she remains one of India’s most successful stars.

Muskan Verma | Aug 05, 2025, 01:17 PM IST

1.Genelia’s journey began with love, luck and big dreams

Genelia’s journey began with love, luck and big dreams
1

She entered films with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 opposite Riteish Deshmukh. The film didn’t just give her a career start but also built a lifelong partnership that remains one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.

 

2.South Indian blockbusters

South Indian blockbusters
2

Genelia’s career soared in Telugu cinema, especially after Bommarillu. With back-to-back hits in the South, Genelia became a top choice for producers, charging big fees and contributing heavily to her growing net worth.

 

3.A long break, but her brand never lost its value

A long break, but her brand never lost its value
3

After marriage and motherhood, Genelia took a near-decade break. But her popularity didn’t fade. She stayed active through endorsements, public appearances, and social media partnerships.

 

4.Solid comeback

Solid comeback
4

In 2022, Genelia made a smashing return with Ved, which broke Marathi box office records. Then in 2025, she played Aamir Khan’s wife in Sitaare Zameen Par. Both hits added crores to her already growing net worth. ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza to share screen space after 10 years with Marathi film Ved

 

 

5.A total net worth of Rs 140 crore

A total net worth of Rs 140 crore
5

Today, Genelia stands tall with an estimated net worth of Rs140 crore. Her films, brand deals and loyal fanbase has given her immense popularity.

ALSO READ: Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

 

