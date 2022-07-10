Flying Beast, Hindustani Bhau, Armaan Malik: Controversial social media stars who grabbed headlines

YouTubers including Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, Hindustani Bhau, CarryMinati, and Armaan Malik made headlines wrong reasons.
On Saturday, UP Police arrested well-known YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, who recently made his television debut with the show Smart Jodi, after his fans gathered in large numbers at Sector 51 Metro Station to celebrate his birthday. However, he is not the only social media star who is in controversy. Earlier, YouTubers including Hindustani Bhau, CarryMinati, and Armaan Malik also made headlines wrong reasons.
Take a look:
1. Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati
YouTuber CarryMinati found himself in the middle of controversies when he uploaded a video titled 'YouTube vs TikTok-The End'. Later, the video was removed by the platform as it violated the terms of service. In the video, he started TikTokers and roasted them. (Image credit: CarryMinati/Instagram)
2. Gaurav Taneja
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday after his followers gathered in large numbers at Sector 51 Metro Station to celebrate his birthday. (Image credit: Gaurav Taneja/Instagram)
3. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Fasu
Mr. Faisu made news headlines when he made a video on a mob-lynching incident in Jharkhand, netizens called the video anti-nation. His TikTok id was also suspended. Later, his id was recovered but then he made a video that violated lockdown rules. (Image credit: Faisal Shaikh/Instagram)
4. Hindustani Bhau
Hindustani Bhau often makes headlines because of controversies. He once made headlines for proving 10th and 12th class students to protest against offline exams. (Image credit: Hindustani Bhau/Instagram)
5. Armaan Malik
Famous YouTuber Armaan Malik landed himself into trouble when he threatened to commit suicide. He took this step when his wife Payal's relatives convinced her that he is not good for her. They said wrong things about his character because of this Armaan lost his cool. (Image credit: Armaan Malin/Instagram)
6. Faizal Siddiqui
Faizal Siddiqui was in news because of a video that was said to be promoting acid attacks. Faizal was also targeted when he was defending TikTok in TikTok vs YouTube debate. (Image credit: Faizal Siddiqui/Instagram)