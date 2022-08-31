Search icon
Ganesh Chaturti 2022: Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Arjun Bijlani, others welcome Bappa at their house

Here we have your favourite celebs, welcoming Lord Ganesha in their homes, and in their lives.

Ganesh Chaturti 2022: As we mark the first day of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi, here we are with celebs that have welcomed Lord Ganesha into their lives. (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Gurmeet Choudhary- Debina Bonnerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary- Debina Bonnerjee
1/3

We start our list with television's power couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. Bappa has showered blessing to the couple, as the couple is expecting another child after their daughter. 

2. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani
2/3

The Naagin star Arjun Bijlani is a true devotee of Bappa. Every year he welcomes Lord Ganesha with full zeal and enthusiasm. 

3. Prince Narula- Yuvika Choudhary

Prince Narula- Yuvika Choudhary
3/3

Next, we have another power couple from the telly town, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary. The duo have a great faith in Lord Ganesha, and they were looking excited while taking Ganesha home. 

