Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'

Aabha Paul, best known for shows like Gandii Baat, has invited the wrath of the internet with her bizarre fashion choices.
Aabha Paul, star of shows like Gandii Baat and XXX, is known for her hot and seductive videos and pictures on social media. The actress often shares glimpses of her photoshoots and one of the recent ones has caught the attention of netizens.
1. Aabha Paul's new photoshoot
In a recent video posted on Instagram Reels, Aabha Paul showed off her newest outfit, a denim overall with embellishments that revealed more than it hid.
2. Aabha Paul's bizarre outfit
The outfit was tattered and almost completely absent from the back, revealing Aabha Paul’s bare back and buttocks in full view.
3. Aabha Paul hot photos
While the post did get over 20,000 likes within the first 24 hours, there were many who criticised it too.
4. Aabha Paul's hot videos
A common complaint was that Aabha Paul was trying to be like Urfi Javed, the popular actress known for her quirky fashion choices.
5. Aabha Paul sexy photos
“Don’t try to be another Urfi Javed,” read one comment. Another said, “Ek Urfi kam thi kya (Was one Urfi not enough).”