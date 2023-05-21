Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Aabha Paul's sultry and seductive photos go viral on social media within minutes.
Aabha Paul has starred in multiple adult web series such as Gandii Baat and Mastram. Here are some of her sizzling and sexy photos from her Instagram.
1. Aabha Paul stuns in multi-coloured outfit
The 35-year-old actress Aabha Paul looks stunning in this multi-coloured outfit with statement jewellery.
2. Aabha Paul looks glamorous in hot top
Aabha Paul, who starred in the 2013 erotic drama Kamasutra 3D, looks extremely hot in these pictures.
3. Aabha Paul looks alluring in colourful bikini
Aabha Paul looks alluring in a colourful bikini made of the party decor in these sizzling and sensual photos.
4. Aabha Paul in glittery outfit
Aabha Paul, who is also featured in the series Namkeen, looks seductive and tempting in this glittery outfit.
5. Aabha Paul's fashionable looks
The social media sensation Aabha Paul paired a white dress with denim shorts in these viral sexy photos.