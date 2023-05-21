Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Aabha Paul's sultry and seductive photos go viral on social media within minutes.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 21, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

Aabha Paul has starred in multiple adult web series such as Gandii Baat and Mastram. Here are some of her sizzling and sexy photos from her Instagram.

1. Aabha Paul stuns in multi-coloured outfit

Aabha Paul stuns in multi-coloured outfit
1/5

The 35-year-old actress Aabha Paul looks stunning in this multi-coloured outfit with statement jewellery.

2. Aabha Paul looks glamorous in hot top

Aabha Paul looks glamorous in hot top
2/5

Aabha Paul, who starred in the 2013 erotic drama Kamasutra 3D, looks extremely hot in these pictures.

3. Aabha Paul looks alluring in colourful bikini

Aabha Paul looks alluring in colourful bikini
3/5

Aabha Paul looks alluring in a colourful bikini made of the party decor in these sizzling and sensual photos.

4. Aabha Paul in glittery outfit

Aabha Paul in glittery outfit
4/5

Aabha Paul, who is also featured in the series Namkeen, looks seductive and tempting in this glittery outfit.

5. Aabha Paul's fashionable looks

Aabha Paul's fashionable looks
5/5

The social media sensation Aabha Paul paired a white dress with denim shorts in these viral sexy photos.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
Sonam Bajwa shows off her well-toned physique in sizzling pictures on Instagram, fans say 'thank you for existing'
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Chandigarh-Manali travel time to reduce by 4 hours via this new highway, launch date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.