Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Gandhi My Father, movies based on Father of the Nation

On Gandhi Jayanti 2022, let's take a look at movies you can watch based on Gandhi ji's life.

  Oct 02, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. Gandhi Jayanti, which is observed on October 2nd, is a national holiday in India, but people from all walks of life celebrate it with cultural events and pay tribute to "Bapu," as he was affectionately known, with prayer services and commemorative activities in colleges, institutions, and different government offices.

1. Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Lage Raho Munna Bhai
1/6

Sanjay Dutt plays Munna Bhai, the protagonist of the blockbuster movie "Gandhigiri," who Gandhi leads down a road of peace and nonviolence.

2. Gandhi My Father

Gandhi My Father
2/6

In contrast to earlier biographical dramas, Feroz Abbas Khan's 2007 production examines the tumultuous bond that Mahatma Gandhi had with his son Hiralal Gandhi. Akshaye Khanna played Hiralal Gandhi in the movie, and Darshan Jariwala played Gandhi.

3. The Making of the Mahatma

The Making of the Mahatma
3/6

This jointly produced Indian-South African film directed by Shyam Benegal, which was adapted from the Fatima Meer novel "The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma," focuses on the 21 years that Mahatma Gandhi lived in South Africa.

4. Gandhi

Gandhi
4/6

Ben Kingsley plays the title character in the British-Indian film Gandhi, which was directed by Richard Attenborough.

5. Mahatma: The Life of Gandhi

Mahatma: The Life of Gandhi
5/6

 Mahatma Gandhi has been the subject of numerous documentaries; nevertheless, Vithalbhai Jhaveri's 1968 black-and-white film depicts Gandhi's life through vintage photographs and animation.

6. The Gandhi Murder

The Gandhi Murder
6/6

Karim Tradia and Pankaj Sehgal are the directors of the historical political thriller movie that will be released in 2019. The movie explores the actual events that contributed to Mahatma Gandhi's killing in the end.

