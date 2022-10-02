Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Gandhi My Father, movies based on Father of the Nation

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. Gandhi Jayanti, which is observed on October 2nd, is a national holiday in India, but people from all walks of life celebrate it with cultural events and pay tribute to "Bapu," as he was affectionately known, with prayer services and commemorative activities in colleges, institutions, and different government offices.