Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

4 . Gal Gadot – Miss Universe 2004 (Israel, Top 15)

Before she was Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot was a Miss Universe contestant representing Israel. Though she didn’t win the crown, she won global stardom with her acting career. From Fast & Furious to leading one of Hollywood’s most iconic superhero franchises, Gal is now one of the most recognisable and successful actresses in the world.