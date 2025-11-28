Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate
DNA Web Desk | Nov 28, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
1.1. Sushmita Sen – Miss Universe 1994 (Winner)
Sushmita Sen made history as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown. Her victory opened doors to Bollywood, where she delivered memorable performances in films like Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, and Aankhen. Today, she continues to impress with her powerful roles in streaming hits like Aarya, proving her versatility and longevity as an actor.
2.Lara Dutta – Miss Universe 2000 (Winner)
Another Indian who brought the Miss Universe crown home, Lara Dutta transitioned smoothly into films after her win. She made a successful Bollywood debut with Andaaz, earning a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. From comedies like Housefull to intense dramas such as Bell Bottom, Lara has showcased her range across genres.
3.Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu – Miss Universe 2021 (Winner)
Harnaaz Sandhu became a global sensation when she brought India its third Miss Universe title. Post her win, she stepped into the entertainment world with Punjabi content and brand endorsements, and made a smashing silver screen debut with Baaghi 4. Her poised screen presence and charm make her one of the most promising beauty-queen-turned-actresses of the new generation.
4.Gal Gadot – Miss Universe 2004 (Israel, Top 15)
Before she was Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot was a Miss Universe contestant representing Israel. Though she didn’t win the crown, she won global stardom with her acting career. From Fast & Furious to leading one of Hollywood’s most iconic superhero franchises, Gal is now one of the most recognisable and successful actresses in the world.
5.Halle Berry – Miss USA 1986 (First Runner-Up at Miss USA, Top 6 at Miss World)
While Halle Berry did not participate in Miss Universe, her pageant journey—including Top 6 at Miss World—helped catapult her to Hollywood. She broke barriers as the first African-American woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for Monster’s Ball. From X-Men to Catwoman, Halle’s career is filled with bold, powerful roles.