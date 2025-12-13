FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride

Iconic dialogues from Indian patriotic films inspire pride, courage, unity and deep love for the nation.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 13, 2025, 09:49 AM IST

1.Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
1

'Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega'

This conversation demonstrates a strong affection for India. It demonstrates that our nation has always been strong and will continue to be so.

2.Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike
2

'How’s the Josh?' - 'High, Sir!'

After the film's release, this line gained a lot of popularity. It displays the bravery, vigour and self-assurance of Indian soldiers prior to a mission.

3.Border

Border
3

'Main mar jaaunga lekin wapas nahi aaunga… Jai Hind!'

This exchange demonstrates the bravery of soldiers who are willing to risk their lives for their country.

4.Chak De! India

Chak De! India
4

'Mujhe states ke naam nahi sunai dete, mujhe sirf ek hi naam sunai deta hai - India.'

Regardless of the state we live in, this line teaches us that we are all Indians first.

5.Raazi

Raazi
5

'Watan ke aage kuch bhi nahi, khud bhi nahi.'

This conversation demonstrates how some people prioritise their nation over their own happiness or even their own lives.

6.Kesari

Kesari
6

'Ek angrez ne mujhse kaha tha ki tum gulam ho.'

This stirring statement brings to mind India's struggle under British domination and the bravery of our soldiers who battled for liberation.

Also read: Inside Diljit Dosanjh’s Fitness Routine: From 4 am workouts to protein-packed meals, his green juice recipe REVEALED

7.Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti
7

'Koi bhi desh perfect nahi hota, use perfect banana padta hai.'

This conversation teaches us that rather than blaming others, we must cooperate to improve our nation.

