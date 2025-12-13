Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride

Why Lionel Messi left Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium in 10 minutes? Here's the reason
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 13, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
1.Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
This conversation demonstrates a strong affection for India. It demonstrates that our nation has always been strong and will continue to be so.
2.Uri: The Surgical Strike
After the film's release, this line gained a lot of popularity. It displays the bravery, vigour and self-assurance of Indian soldiers prior to a mission.
3.Border
This exchange demonstrates the bravery of soldiers who are willing to risk their lives for their country.
4.Chak De! India
Regardless of the state we live in, this line teaches us that we are all Indians first.
5.Raazi
This conversation demonstrates how some people prioritise their nation over their own happiness or even their own lives.
6.Kesari
This stirring statement brings to mind India's struggle under British domination and the bravery of our soldiers who battled for liberation.
7.Rang De Basanti
This conversation teaches us that rather than blaming others, we must cooperate to improve our nation.