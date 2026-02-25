From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

1 . Hollywood Debut as Ravi Shankar

1

Farhan Akhtar is set to mark his Hollywood debut as he will play Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar in filmmaker Sam Mendes’ international project The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Stepping into the shoes of the music icon who introduced Indian classical sounds to the West through his association with The Beatles marks a defining global moment. By bringing Ravi Shankar’s legacy to the world stage, Farhan once again represents Indian pop culture beyond borders.