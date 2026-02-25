FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

Farhan Akhtar has shaped pop culture through films like Dil Chahta Hai and Rock On!!, while also taking Indian cinema global with a BAFTA win and his upcoming role as Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes’ project.

DNA Web Desk | Feb 25, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

1.Hollywood Debut as Ravi Shankar

Hollywood Debut as Ravi Shankar
1

Farhan Akhtar is set to mark his Hollywood debut as he will play Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar in filmmaker Sam Mendes’ international project The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Stepping into the shoes of the music icon who introduced Indian classical sounds to the West through his association with The Beatles marks a defining global moment. By bringing Ravi Shankar’s legacy to the world stage, Farhan once again represents Indian pop culture beyond borders.

2.History with a BAFTA Win

History with a BAFTA Win
2

Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment-backed Mainuri Boong created history by becoming the first Indian film to win a BAFTA, marking a proud milestone for the nation. The prestigious honour not only placed Indian cinema firmly on the global map but also reflected Farhan Akhtar’s vision as a producer who champions meaningful storytelling. By backing pathbreaking content that travels beyond borders, Farhan once again defined pop culture and represented India on an international stage.

3.Rock On’s Pichle Saat Dinon Mein- Track That Blended Music and Emotion Into Pop Culture Magic

Rock On’s Pichle Saat Dinon Mein- Track That Blended Music and Emotion Into Pop Culture Magic
3

Farhan Akhtar didn’t just lend his voice to “Pichle Saat Dinon Mein,” he lived the song on screen. His raw energy and honest performance turned it into a pop culture favourite, making it one of the most loved and relatable tracks of its time.

4.Dil Chahta Hai- An Anthem that Defined a Generation

Dil Chahta Hai- An Anthem that Defined a Generation
4

Farhan Akhtar’s acclaimed and loved directorial Dil Chahta Hai gave us a title track “Dil Chahta Hain,” that became an absolute OG pop culture anthem. Fresh, cool, and ahead of its time, the song defined a generation and perfectly represented the changing face of urban Indian youth.

5.Multiple Amul Topical Tribute

Multiple Amul Topical Tribute
5

Time and again, India’s iconic dairy giant Amul has celebrated Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment with its signature topical tributes, a true marker of pop culture relevance. When Farhan was announced to play Pandit Ravi Shankar in his Hollywood debut, Amul unveiled a witty, creative reading “Sitar Turn for Farhan.” It also honoured Excel’s Boong after its historic BAFTA win. Being immortalised in Amul’s cartoons reflects how deeply Farhan’s work resonates with the cultural moment.

