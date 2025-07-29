Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

From When Life Gives You Tangerines to Good Boy: Must-watch Park Bo-gum K-dramas for every fan

Park Bo-gum has once again captured hearts with his standout performance in Good Boy. Here are 5 must-watch Park Bo-gum dramas that you can stream now on OTT.

Shivani Tiwari | Jul 29, 2025, 02:56 PM IST

1.When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines
Streaming on Netflix, this drama showcased Park Bo-gum as the perfect husband. His calm presence and emotional range made the Internet fall in love all over again.

 

2.Record of Youth

Record of Youth
In this realistic drama, Bo-gum played a model chasing fame while facing life’s harsh truths. The performance was raw and grounded, resonating deeply with young viewers. Stream it on Netflix. 

 

3.Love in the Moonlight

Love in the Moonlight
As Crown Prince Lee Yeong, Bo-gum brought wit, charm, and vulnerability to this historical drama. Set against palace politics and hidden identities, his chemistry with co-star Kim Yoo-jung made this show a major hit. It’s streaming on Netflix.

 

4.Encounter

Encounter
Opposite Song Hye-kyo, Bo-gum portrayed a free spirit who falls for a powerful woman. Encounter was a gentle yet emotionally rich story. It’s available on Netflix. 

 

5.Good Boy

Good Boy
Streaming on Prime Video, Good Boy exploded in popularity due to Bo-gum’s commanding role in this action-packed police drama. Featuring high-stakes missions and emotional team dynamics, the series gave fans a gripping, layered performance that’s earned him positive reviews.

 

Advertisement
