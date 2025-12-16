From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025

1 . Vishal Jethwa: Homebound

If there is one performance this year that pierced hearts, it was Vishal Jethwa’s deeply moving act in Homebound. Known for his intensity since Mardaani 2, Vishal took a giant leap forward with this film, portraying a young man confronting grief, abandonment, and survival. What stood out was his delicate balance of vulnerability and simmering strength. In Homebound, Vishal completely dissolved into his character, bringing a haunting realism that lingered long after the credits rolled. His emotional range, especially in scenes dealing with loss and resilience, cemented his place as one of the finest actors of his generation. Industry insiders and audiences unanimously hailed his performance as one of the best of 2025.