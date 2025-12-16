From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025

Why is Indian rupee continuously falling? Know 6 major factors and impact on Indian households
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 16, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
1.Vishal Jethwa: Homebound
If there is one performance this year that pierced hearts, it was Vishal Jethwa’s deeply moving act in Homebound. Known for his intensity since Mardaani 2, Vishal took a giant leap forward with this film, portraying a young man confronting grief, abandonment, and survival. What stood out was his delicate balance of vulnerability and simmering strength. In Homebound, Vishal completely dissolved into his character, bringing a haunting realism that lingered long after the credits rolled. His emotional range, especially in scenes dealing with loss and resilience, cemented his place as one of the finest actors of his generation. Industry insiders and audiences unanimously hailed his performance as one of the best of 2025.
2.Abhishek Banerjee: Stolen
Abhishek Banerjee, long celebrated for his shape-shifting versatility, achieved a career-defining moment with Stolen. The film premiered to standing ovations at global festivals, but it was Abhishek’s performance that became the talking point everywhere. In Stolen, he played a man entangled in circumstances that test the limits of morality, justice, and fear. Abhishek brought an unsettling intensity to the role of his expressive eyes, carrying the weight of terror, desperation, and humanity all at once. This was not just another strong performance from him; it was an arrival. As critics noted, Stolen marks the moment Abhishek Banerjee transitioned from being a dependable actor to an indispensable one.
3.Adarsh Gourav: Superboys of Malegaon
Adarsh Gourav has been on an upward trajectory since The White Tiger, but Superboys of Malegaon added a new dimension to his artistic identity. The dramedy, based on the real-life passion of small-town filmmakers, gave Adarsh the perfect canvas to showcase both humour and heart. His portrayal of a young man chasing dreams with childlike sincerity was touching, delightful, and unmistakably authentic. Adarsh captured the spirit of Malegaon, its innocence, aspirations, and quirks with a warmth that made audiences root for him instantly. His performance reminded viewers of the magic that happens when a gifted actor meets a beautifully written role.
4.Siddhant Chaturvedi: Dhadak 2
In Dhadak 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi delivered what is arguably his most emotionally charged performance to date. Taking on a film loaded with expectations and comparisons, Siddhant rose above the pressure and crafted a character that felt both grounded and deeply affecting. His portrayal was restrained yet powerful, marked by the silent ache of forbidden love, societal pressure, and personal turmoil. Siddhant brought a new maturity to his craft this year, shedding his boyish charm for a more layered, internalised performance style. With Dhadak 2, he proved that he is not just a star but a serious actor capable of anchoring emotionally heavy narratives.
5.Aaishvary Thackeray: Nishanchi
Aaishvary Thackeray emerged as the year’s most exciting breakout force with Nishanchi. Delivering a compelling debut, she showcased screen presence, poise, and emotional depth that most newcomers take years to develop. In the film, Aaishvary played a young woman navigating duty, loyalty, and identity amid a high-stakes setup. She brought a fierce yet vulnerable energy to the role, shining especially in moments that demanded quiet strength. Critics praised her for her clarity of performance, natural dialogue delivery, and an intuitive understanding of the character’s complexity. Nishanchi positioned her as one of the most promising new talents of the year.
6.Janhvi Kapoor: Homebound
Janhvi Kapoor surprised audiences and critics alike with a deeply nuanced performance in Homebound. Moving away from glamour, she embraced a grounded, emotionally complex character that demanded vulnerability and restraint. Her portrayal added emotional heft to the film and marked a significant artistic leap, widely regarded as one of the finest performances of her career.
7.Kritika Kamra: The Great Shamsuddin Family
Kritika Kamra delivered a quietly powerful performance in The Great Shamsuddin Family, showcasing remarkable emotional maturity. She brought warmth, sensitivity, and realism to her character, seamlessly anchoring a story rooted in family dynamics and social truths. The performance reaffirmed her strength as an actor who thrives in layered, character-driven narratives.
8.Sanya Malhotra: Mrs
Mrs Sanya Malhotra delivered one of her most impactful performances to date. Portraying a woman navigating identity, expectations, and self-worth within the confines of marriage, Sanya brought empathy and depth to a role that resonated deeply with audiences. Her restrained yet emotionally powerful act once again proved why she remains one of the most reliable performers of her generation.