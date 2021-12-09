From Vicky-Katrina wedding to Samantha-Naga divorce: Rumours of 2021 that were true

From Vicky-Katrina's wedding to Samantha-Naga's divorce, below is a list of all the news of 2021 that started as a rumour but turned out to be true.
We are in the last month of 2021, and the year has witnessed some surprising events and shocking demises of veterans like Dilip Kumar, Surekha Sikri, and the youth-favourite icon Sidharth Shukla. Apart from that, other incidents were speculated for some time and it turned out true. So, here we are with the rumours of 2021 that turned out to be true.
1. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding
We begin our list with the event of the year. From last year, it's been rumoured that the 'Manmarziyaan' actor and the 'Zero' actress are more than 'just friends.' However, Vicky-Katrina's wedding today will finally give a rest to all the rumours about their relationship. (File photo)
2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce
Here's a heartbreaker that surprised many. 'The Family Man' star and south-Indian siren Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended her marriage with Naga Chaitanya in October. The duo was touted as a power couple, and before getting married in 2017, they dated for years and did films like 'Ye Maaya Chesave,' 'Autonagar Surya,' 'Oh Baby, and a few other films.' What started as a rumour when Samantha dropped the surname 'Akkineni' from her Instagram handle, turned out to be true!
3. Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce
Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya, Bollywood lovers suffered a setback in July as Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan ended his second marriage with Kiran Rao. The duo tied the knot in December 2005, and they parted ways with mutual understanding. The news about the tension between the couple was in the air since 2017, and their divorce confirmed the rumours as truth.
4. Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani saying YES to each other
'Aisha,' 'Veere Di Wedding' producer, and Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor got settled with her long-time partner director-producer Karan Boolani this year. The duo was dating each other for more than a decade and there were rumours they were all set to tie the knot this year, which they eventually did!
5. Dia Mirza Pregnancy
After getting married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February, Dia Mirza got blessed with a baby boy Avyaan Azad Rekhi in May. Her pregnancy was speculated by her social media followers.
6. Siddharth Shukla- Shehnaaz Gill were dating
Bigg Boss 13 much-celebrated couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill (famously known as SidNaaz) were rumoured to be in a relationship. However, there was no confirmation about the affair until Shukla's shocking demise. In September, we saw a broken Shehnaaz attending the funeral, and her state on Sidharth's death confirms the bond. In fact, several of Shehnaaz's close friends from the industry indirectly confirmed that the two shared a special bond after Sidharth's tragic demise.
7. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain marriage
We end the list with another news of togetherness. Actress Ankita Lokhande is also getting settled down with her boyfriend businessman Vicky Jain next week month, however, days before her marriage she suffered a leg sprain injury. Currently, she's been hospitalized and advised of bed rest.