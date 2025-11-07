From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 07, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
1.Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood’s power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. The couple's journey into parenthood has been one of the most heartwarming highlights for fans.
2.Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Another couple who joined the parenthood club in 2025 was Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. They welcomed their first baby boy on October 19, 2025. Their love story, which began quietly and blossomed into a beautiful marriage in 2023, has always been adored by fans.
3.Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan also became proud parents in 2025. The couple welcomed their baby girl on October 5, 2025.
4.Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood’s charming duo, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, also welcomed their baby girl on July 15, 2025. The couple, who married in February 2023, revealed the news through a heartfelt post that instantly went viral.
