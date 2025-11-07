From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...

When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan

JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixes in one over against Kuwait, his name is..., watch video here

Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’

Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for India, here's all you need to know

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik under fire again, allegedly threatens Tanya Mittal in viral video, furious fans accuse him of 'crossing all boundaries of respect'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said

SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: look at other trillionaires

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025

From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, several Bollywood couples embraced parenthood in 2025, celebrating new beginnings.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 07, 2025, 11:49 AM IST

1.Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
1

Bollywood’s power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. The couple's journey into parenthood has been one of the most heartwarming highlights for fans.

Advertisement

2.Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
2

Another couple who joined the parenthood club in 2025 was Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. They welcomed their first baby boy on October 19, 2025. Their love story, which began quietly and blossomed into a beautiful marriage in 2023, has always been adored by fans.

3.Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
3

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan also became proud parents in 2025. The couple welcomed their baby girl on October 5, 2025. 

4.Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
4

Bollywood’s charming duo, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, also welcomed their baby girl on July 15, 2025. The couple, who married in February 2023, revealed the news through a heartfelt post that instantly went viral.

TRENDING NOW

5.Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
5

Bollywood’s charming duo, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, also welcomed their baby girl on July 15, 2025. The couple, who married in February 2023, revealed the news through a heartfelt post that instantly went viral.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time
SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said
SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top...
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from Globetrotter sparks meme fest
When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan
Zarine Khan on her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after divorce from Sussanne
JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis
JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...
Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages
Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times
Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: look at other trillionaires
As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, let's relive their fairytale love story, from secret romance to grand wedding
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: Reliving their fairytale love story
From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE