From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change

ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Aug 04, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
1.2 States
2 States is a story of intercultural love that unfolds into family drama, where a strong female lead helps bridge two contrasting cultures and generations, reflecting evolving values.
2.Veere Di Wedding
Veere Di Wedding is about more than just a wedding; this film focuses on friendship, freedom, and female empowerment. It follows four bold women navigating modern relationships, expectations, and their emotional baggage, all against the backdrop of a lavish Indian wedding.
3.Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is about two best friends, Sonu and Titu. When Titu falls for Sweety, Sonu suspects she isn’t right for him and tries to protect him. The story ends with a vibrant North Indian wedding filled with colour, music, and drama.
4.Shaandaar
Shaandaar is about a fairy-tale destination wedding with emotional undertones, featuring a free-spirited adopted girl who finds love and self-worth while navigating family tensions.
5.Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a classic that blends tradition and romance, this film highlights the strong role of women in family decisions and relationships, set against the backdrop of a grand wedding.