From ‘URI’ to ‘Lagaan’: 5 patriotic films to watch this Republic Day

Check out this choice of films to watch with your friends and family on Republic Day.
Looking for something to do at home on Republic Day 2022? If that's the case, binge-watch some classic patriotic films. These films are well-made and may evoke sense of patriotism in you, and what could be better than a cup of tea or coffee while watching a movie?
1. URI: The Surgical Strike
Vicky Kaushal has proven his worth in the film industry time and time again with his perfect selection of films. On the big screen, the momentous surgical strike that happened in India following the Pulwama incident was effectively depicted. In addition to Vicky Kaushal, the film included other renowned performers such as Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Mohit Raina, all of whom were as important to the storyline and contributed to the film's popularity.
2. Lagaan
'Lagaan,' directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is not only an all-time masterpiece, but it also made history by being one of the top five foreign language films at the Academy Awards. The film, which stars Aamir Khan, evoked strong patriotic feelings without being jingoistic or dogmatic. 'Lagaan' also accomplished the unique accomplishment of transforming a movie theatre into a cricket stadium by staging a nail-biting cricket match.
3. The Legend Of Bhagat Singh
Despite the fact that Bollywood has seen a slew of films about Bhagat Singh, this one manages to stand out. Rajkumar Santoshi and Abhijat Joshi adopted a commercial approach to telling the stories of martyrs, and it paid well. 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh,' starring Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, and D Santosh, may not have received many honours at the box office, but it remains one of the most beloved patriotic films of the modern period.
4. Airlift
'Airlift,' directed by Raja Krishna Menon, is the most recent addition to the list of well-made patriotic films. Filmgoers have embraced the Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur starrer right away. The video recreates Iraq's invasion of Kuwait and the air evacuation of 1 lakh 70 thousand Indians back to India, which remains the world's largest human air evacuation. The film's climax propels it to such heights and creates a heartfelt patriotic effect.
5. Rang De Basanti
'Rang De Basanti,' directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is regarded as a classic patriotic epic for today's youth. The film succeeds in recounting Bhagat Singh and his comrades' narrative in today's period, starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Siddharth and Kunal Kapoor. Mehra was shocked by the film's overwhelmingly good reception.