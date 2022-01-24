From ‘URI’ to ‘Lagaan’: 5 patriotic films to watch this Republic Day

3/5

Despite the fact that Bollywood has seen a slew of films about Bhagat Singh, this one manages to stand out. Rajkumar Santoshi and Abhijat Joshi adopted a commercial approach to telling the stories of martyrs, and it paid well. 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh,' starring Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, and D Santosh, may not have received many honours at the box office, but it remains one of the most beloved patriotic films of the modern period.