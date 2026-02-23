From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

1 . The Struggling Actor Trapped by Failure

In Anurag Kashyap’s brutally honest Ugly, Rahul Bhat played a struggling actor whose professional failures bleed into his personal life. His character is insecure, impulsive, ego-driven, and constantly desperate for validation, a man whose ambitions far outweigh his circumstances.

What made the performance stand out was its uncomfortable honesty. Bhat didn’t romanticise the struggling artist; instead, he exposed the bitterness, jealousy and emotional volatility that come with rejection. It was a deeply unsettling portrayal because it felt too real, making audiences confront the darker side of ambition and masculinity.