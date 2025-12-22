From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honoured with Prestigious '40 Under 40 Lawyer Award'

Dhurandhar's Uzair Baloch aka Danish Pandor is dating this famous actress? Her special Instagram wish on his birthday sparks rumours

Dipu Chandra Das lynched over workplace dispute, not blasphemy? Bangladesh police REVEAL shocking details

What Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, its people expect from India?

Dhurandhar scripts HISTORY as Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Baahubali 2 Animal, Jawan; becomes highest grossing movie in...

Ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Ishan Kishan set to captain THIS team in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Soha Ali Khan shares effective parenting trick to reduce daughter's screen time, build empathy: 'Exploring the World Helps Inaaya Understand Others'

Why Indian Students are Choosing the Germany Over the US and UK – How One Mumbai Consultancy is Leading the Shift

What Are the Advanatges of SMM?

Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honoured with Prestigious '40 Under 40 Lawyer Award'

Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honoured with Prestigious '40 Under 40 Lawyer Award'

Dhurandhar's Uzair Baloch aka Danish Pandor is dating this famous actress? Her special Instagram wish on his birthday sparks rumours

Dhurandhar's Uzair Baloch aka Danish Pandor is dating this famous actress?

Dipu Chandra Das lynched over workplace dispute, not blasphemy? Bangladesh police REVEAL shocking details

Dipu Chandra Das killed over work dispute, not blasphemy? Cops say...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories

From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025

From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha

From Adivi's comeback to Anurag's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit

From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025

From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025

2025 was a pivotal year for Indian streaming, featuring a mix of returning franchises and innovative new shows that captivated audiences across various genres. Here’s the list of the web series that dominated viewership, conversations, and cultural impact this year.

DNA Web Desk | Dec 22, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

1.The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood
1

Cast: Lakshya, Raghav, Bobby Deol, Saher Bamba, Mona Singh

Bold, edgy, and provocative, this series dives into the underbelly of showbiz, power, ambition, survival, and the emotional toll of fame. Lakshya and Raghav lead a gripping ensemble, Bobby Deol is magnetic, and the show surprises with moments featuring Shah Rukh Khan, whose comic timing and effortless charm steal the spotlight. A daring experiment, it stands out as one of 2025’s boldest OTT offerings.

Advertisement

2.The Family Man Season 3

The Family Man Season 3
2

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee

One of India’s most beloved franchises returns with renewed ambition. Manoj Bajpayee once again balances humour, vulnerability, and relentless tension as Srikant Tiwari navigates geopolitical threats and domestic chaos. Season 3 broadens the universe with high-stakes storytelling, becoming a chart-topping success upon release.

3.Dabba Cartel

Dabba Cartel
3

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Jyotika, Bhupendra Jadawat

A stylish, smart crime thriller led by women, Dabba Cartel follows five housewives secretly running a criminal network through Mumbai’s iconic dabba system. Layered, gripping, and refreshingly original, it became one of the most-discussed new shows of 2025.

4.Rana Naidu Season 2

Rana Naidu Season 2
4

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, introducing Kriti Kharbanda

The explosive Naidu saga returns with higher stakes and deeper emotional chaos. Season 2 sharpens the writing and expands its violent, morally complex universe. Kriti Kharbanda’s OTT debut, in a dark, morally conflicted role, became one of the year’s most talked-about casting choices. With slicker production, tighter narrative progression, and standout performances, Rana Naidu 2 is one of the year’s most binge-worthy thrillers.

TRENDING NOW

5.Black Warrant

Black Warrant
5

Cast: Zahan Kapoor

A surprise breakout of 2025, Black Warrant is a taut crime thriller centred on covert operations, shifting loyalties, and moral dilemmas. Zahan Kapoor’s understated yet arresting presence became a talking point, turning this into a slow-burning dark horse hit of the year.

6.Delhi Crime Season 3

Delhi Crime Season 3
6

Cast: Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi

The National Award-winning franchise expands its universe with new cases and deeper emotional arcs. Huma Qureshi’s addition brings fresh grit and momentum, while Shefali Shah anchors the narrative with unmatched precision. Season 3 retains the franchise’s signature realism while widening its investigative landscape.

7.Maharani Season 4

Maharani Season 4
7

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti

Huma Qureshi returns to one of her most iconic roles with another emotionally charged, politically sharp performance. Season 4 digs deeper into ideological conflicts, evolving leadership, and the personal costs of power, keeping Maharani among OTT’s flagship political dramas.

8.Panchayat Season 4

Panchayat Season 4
8

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik

The show that redefined feel-good storytelling returns with even more heart and humour. Abhishek’s journey evolves while the village dynamics remain warm, witty, and authentic. Panchayat continues to be a universally loved comfort watch and a masterclass in simplicity done right.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honoured with Prestigious '40 Under 40 Lawyer Award'
Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honoured with Prestigious '40 Under 40 Lawyer Award'
Dhurandhar's Uzair Baloch aka Danish Pandor is dating this famous actress? Her special Instagram wish on his birthday sparks rumours
Dhurandhar's Uzair Baloch aka Danish Pandor is dating this famous actress?
Dipu Chandra Das lynched over workplace dispute, not blasphemy? Bangladesh police REVEAL shocking details
Dipu Chandra Das killed over work dispute, not blasphemy? Cops say...
What Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, its people expect from India?
What Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led government, its people expect from India?
Dhurandhar scripts HISTORY as Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Baahubali 2 Animal, Jawan; becomes highest grossing movie in...
Dhurandhar scripts HISTORY, becomes highest-grossing film in third weekend
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025
From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha
From Adivi's comeback to Anurag's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement