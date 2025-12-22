From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025

Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honoured with Prestigious '40 Under 40 Lawyer Award'
Dhurandhar's Uzair Baloch aka Danish Pandor is dating this famous actress? Her special Instagram wish on his birthday sparks rumours
Dipu Chandra Das lynched over workplace dispute, not blasphemy? Bangladesh police REVEAL shocking details
What Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, its people expect from India?
Dhurandhar scripts HISTORY as Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Baahubali 2 Animal, Jawan; becomes highest grossing movie in...
Ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Ishan Kishan set to captain THIS team in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Soha Ali Khan shares effective parenting trick to reduce daughter's screen time, build empathy: 'Exploring the World Helps Inaaya Understand Others'
Why Indian Students are Choosing the Germany Over the US and UK – How One Mumbai Consultancy is Leading the Shift
What Are the Advanatges of SMM?
Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 22, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
1.The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Cast: Lakshya, Raghav, Bobby Deol, Saher Bamba, Mona Singh
Bold, edgy, and provocative, this series dives into the underbelly of showbiz, power, ambition, survival, and the emotional toll of fame. Lakshya and Raghav lead a gripping ensemble, Bobby Deol is magnetic, and the show surprises with moments featuring Shah Rukh Khan, whose comic timing and effortless charm steal the spotlight. A daring experiment, it stands out as one of 2025’s boldest OTT offerings.
2.The Family Man Season 3
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee
One of India’s most beloved franchises returns with renewed ambition. Manoj Bajpayee once again balances humour, vulnerability, and relentless tension as Srikant Tiwari navigates geopolitical threats and domestic chaos. Season 3 broadens the universe with high-stakes storytelling, becoming a chart-topping success upon release.
3.Dabba Cartel
Cast: Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Jyotika, Bhupendra Jadawat
A stylish, smart crime thriller led by women, Dabba Cartel follows five housewives secretly running a criminal network through Mumbai’s iconic dabba system. Layered, gripping, and refreshingly original, it became one of the most-discussed new shows of 2025.
4.Rana Naidu Season 2
Cast: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, introducing Kriti Kharbanda
The explosive Naidu saga returns with higher stakes and deeper emotional chaos. Season 2 sharpens the writing and expands its violent, morally complex universe. Kriti Kharbanda’s OTT debut, in a dark, morally conflicted role, became one of the year’s most talked-about casting choices. With slicker production, tighter narrative progression, and standout performances, Rana Naidu 2 is one of the year’s most binge-worthy thrillers.
5.Black Warrant
Cast: Zahan Kapoor
A surprise breakout of 2025, Black Warrant is a taut crime thriller centred on covert operations, shifting loyalties, and moral dilemmas. Zahan Kapoor’s understated yet arresting presence became a talking point, turning this into a slow-burning dark horse hit of the year.
6.Delhi Crime Season 3
Cast: Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi
The National Award-winning franchise expands its universe with new cases and deeper emotional arcs. Huma Qureshi’s addition brings fresh grit and momentum, while Shefali Shah anchors the narrative with unmatched precision. Season 3 retains the franchise’s signature realism while widening its investigative landscape.
7.Maharani Season 4
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti
Huma Qureshi returns to one of her most iconic roles with another emotionally charged, politically sharp performance. Season 4 digs deeper into ideological conflicts, evolving leadership, and the personal costs of power, keeping Maharani among OTT’s flagship political dramas.
8.Panchayat Season 4
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik
The show that redefined feel-good storytelling returns with even more heart and humour. Abhishek’s journey evolves while the village dynamics remain warm, witty, and authentic. Panchayat continues to be a universally loved comfort watch and a masterclass in simplicity done right.