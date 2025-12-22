From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025

1 . The Ba***ds of Bollywood

1

Cast: Lakshya, Raghav, Bobby Deol, Saher Bamba, Mona Singh

Bold, edgy, and provocative, this series dives into the underbelly of showbiz, power, ambition, survival, and the emotional toll of fame. Lakshya and Raghav lead a gripping ensemble, Bobby Deol is magnetic, and the show surprises with moments featuring Shah Rukh Khan, whose comic timing and effortless charm steal the spotlight. A daring experiment, it stands out as one of 2025’s boldest OTT offerings.