From Tejasswi Prakash to Nakuul Mehta: Know Indian TV celebs' educational qualifications before stardom

ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 12, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
1.Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash, a well known face of the TV industry, holds a degree in Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering from Mumbai University. She’s famous for Swaragini, Naagin 6 and winning Bigg Boss 15.
2.Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor has given some versatile performances in Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He studied at Sherwood College, Nainital and graduated from Kodaikanal International school before training at the Stanislavski School of Method Acting in Los Angeles.
3.Nakuul Mehta
Nakuul has a Master’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and is a trained dancer. Known for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, he’s also active in theatre, poetry, and social media, making him a multi-talented performer.
4.Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly, famous for her role in Anupamaa, studied hotel management. Known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and her disciplined approach to work, she is now among Indian TV’s most respected and highest paid actresses.
5.Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka trained for civil services, completed a mountaineering course in Uttarkashi, and earned a gold medal in rifle shooting. Her off-screen discipline reflects in her on-screen roles like Dr. Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.