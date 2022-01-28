From Zendaya to Jacob Elordi: What's happening with Euphoria Season 2 characters and their stories

HBO max series 'Euphoria' has returned after a two-year hiatus with a bang. It opened its second season with a total of 2.4 million total viewers making it the largest digital premiere of any HBO series.

The show has returned with a much more intense and darker storyline than the previous season. With Emmy award winner, Zendaya as the lead, and others like Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Damie and Sydney Sweeny have much more to offer this season with brilliant performances and twisted plotlines.

Euphoria creator Samuel Levinson offers an aesthetically pleasing and breathtaking artwork through his very unique presentation of characters and emotions as he loves to play with different frames, colours palettes, music, etc.

For the unversed, Euphoria is a teen drama that revolves around drug abuse, sex abuse and mental health issues. The new season aired on January 11 on Disney Hotstar plus.