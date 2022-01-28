Search icon
From Zendaya to Jacob Elordi: What's happening with Euphoria Season 2 characters and their stories

Euphoria is a teenage drama that revolves around drug abuse, sex abuse and mental health issues

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 28, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

HBO max series 'Euphoria' has returned after a two-year hiatus with a bang. It opened its second season with a total of 2.4 million total viewers making it the largest digital premiere of any HBO series. 

The show has returned with a much more intense and darker storyline than the previous season. With Emmy award winner, Zendaya as the lead, and others like Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Damie and Sydney Sweeny have much more to offer this season with brilliant performances and twisted plotlines. 

Euphoria creator Samuel Levinson offers an aesthetically pleasing and breathtaking artwork through his very unique presentation of characters and emotions as he loves to play with different frames, colours palettes, music, etc.

For the unversed, Euphoria is a teen drama that revolves around drug abuse, sex abuse and mental health issues. The new season aired on January 11 on Disney Hotstar plus. 

1. Zendaya as Rue Bennett

Zendaya as Rue Bennett
1/9

Zendaya plays the lead character in the show and is also the series narrator. In this season, she has relapsed into drug abuse and is back with her love interest Jules played by Hunter Schafer. 

Zendaya has also starred in MCU Spider-Man films along with her current boyfriend Tom Holland, The Greatest Showman, Dune and her self-co-produced film Malcolm & Marie.

2. Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn
2/9

In this season, Hunter as Jules finally gets back with Rue (Zendaya) after a lot of contemplation. However, Jules suspects that Rue might have a crush on Elliot. This season hopes to show a different side of Jules that is more mature and dark compared to what she was before. 

 

3. Dominic Fike as Elliot

Dominic Fike as Elliot
3/9

Dominic Fike is new this season and plays the character of Elliot who is Rue's friend/ love interest and helps her use drugs. 

Dominic is a singer-songwriter and Euphoria is his acting debut. 

4. Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs
4/9

Eric Dane returns to the second season of Euphoria with an emotional backstory that helps the audience have a sense of empathy towards his character. However, his dysfunctional relationship with his son still remains a point of conjecture. 

5. Angus Cloud as Fezco

Angus Cloud as Fezco
5/9

Angus Cloud too has a backstory to tell and a badass one that makes much more sense as to why is he the way he is. He is seen taking interest in Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) and beating Nate Jacobs in the first episode itself. 

 

6. Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs
6/9

Jacob Elordi as usual delivers a brilliant performance of this depressed, sexually active maniac who thinks the world is at his feet. While he gets beat up by Fezco, he manages to have two love interests in the show - Maddy Perez and Cassie Howard. 

Jacob Elordi is best known for his role as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth trilogy on Netflix.

7. Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard
7/9

Another breakthrough performance comes from Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, who is an emotionally damaged teenager and who seeks validation from others for her looks and the way she lives. This season her character has many layers as she tries to gain attention from Nate Jacobs and at the same time not offend her best friend Maddy Perez. 

Syndey Sweeney has also starred in - The Handmaid’s Tale, Everything Sucks!, Sharp Objects and The White Lotus. She has also appeared in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Under the Silver Lake and The Voyeurs.

8. Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez
8/9

Alexa Damie's character Maddy Perez starts off with a more subtle vibe and calm attitude as she works towards getting a job and getting over her ex-boyfriend, Nate Jacobs.

Alexa Demie has also starred in Ray Donovan, Love and The OA.

9. Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard
9/9

Maude Apatow who plays the role of Lexi Howard get much more screen time this season. She is seen taking control of her character and going forward with things that she feels are right.  She is also Cassie Howard's sister in the show and is seen taking interest in Fezco.

Maude Apatow is the daughter of director father Judd Apatow and has starred in Knocked Up, Funny People and This Is 40. Apatow has also appeared in the series Girls and Hollywood, plus films such as Other People, The House of Tomorrow, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s film Assassination Nation, and The King of Staten Island.

