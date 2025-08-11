From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen

Viral Video: Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun of her - WATCH
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 11, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
1.Sridevi
After a 15-year break, the late Sridevi made a heartwarming comeback with English Vinglish in 2012. Playing a homemaker learning English, she charmed audiences and critics and regained her status as one of India’s greatest actresses.
2.Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol was a 90s heartthrob with hits like Gupt and Soldier. After making a comeback with Race 3, he stunned audiences with his gritty performance in the web series Aashram, and Animal.
3.Pooja Bhatt
While she stayed active behind the camera, Pooja Bhatt’s acting career was on hold for over two decades. Her return in Bombay Begums as a commanding CEO won her praise, followed by Big Girls Don’t Cry, marking her strong comeback.
4.Moushumi Chatterjee
A famous name in Hindi and Bengali cinema, Moushumi Chatterjee re-entered the limelight with Piku in 2015. Her latest Bengali film Aarii further proved her enduring talent and appeal across generations.
5.Fardeen Khan
Once a leading star in films like Fida and Jungle, Fardeen Khan faced a long hiatus and public criticism. In 2024, his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar earned widespread acclaim, marking a powerful career comeback.
6.Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen returned to acting with the award-winning Aarya in 2020, followed by Taali in 2023, where she played a transgender activist. Her fearless role choices and strong performances made her comeback one of Bollywood’s most inspiring stories.