From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral Video: Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun of her - WATCH

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Consumer launches Campa in THIS country, will it snatch market from Pepsi, Coca-Cola?

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...

YesMadam Launches ‘Mission Bandhan’—Taking Raksha Bandhan to Soldiers at the Border

'Taste of Atmanirbhar Bharat’: CM Yogi praises Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi’s festival; UP’s mango leadership in focus

Meet farmer couple, invited as special guests on I-Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort due to...; they are from...

New Income Tax Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: What are its key highlights?

Air India suspends flights to THIS US city from September 1; here's why

Dubai's Wealthiest Indian: From the streets of Ghatkopar to the glamorous world of UAE, meet this 20,000-crore tycoon who once made his living by selling firecrackers and rakhi

Rishabh Pant to surpass MS Dhoni in Test cricket? Former star India batter makes BIG claim, says 'he will obviously...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Video: Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun of her - WATCH

Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Consumer launches Campa in THIS country, will it snatch market from Pepsi, Coca-Cola?

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance launches Campa in THIS country, will it... ..

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar got Rs 380 cr alimony

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience

5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen

From Sushmita Sen to Bobby Deol, these 6 Bollywood icons overcame long breaks, career setbacks and personal challenges to return stronger than ever. Their inspiring comebacks on the big and small screen prove that passion and talent never fade.

Muskan Verma | Aug 11, 2025, 03:18 PM IST

1.Sridevi

Sridevi
1

After a 15-year break, the late Sridevi made a heartwarming comeback with English Vinglish in 2012. Playing a homemaker learning English, she charmed audiences and critics and regained her status as one of India’s greatest actresses.

 

Advertisement

2.Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol
2

Bobby Deol was a 90s heartthrob with hits like Gupt and Soldier. After making a comeback with Race 3, he stunned audiences with his gritty performance in the web series Aashram, and Animal.

 

3.Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt
3

While she stayed active behind the camera, Pooja Bhatt’s acting career was on hold for over two decades. Her return in Bombay Begums as a commanding CEO won her praise, followed by Big Girls Don’t Cry, marking her strong comeback.

 

4.Moushumi Chatterjee

Moushumi Chatterjee
4

A famous name in Hindi and Bengali cinema, Moushumi Chatterjee re-entered the limelight with Piku in 2015. Her latest Bengali film Aarii further proved her enduring talent and appeal across generations.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan
5

Once a leading star in films like Fida and Jungle, Fardeen Khan faced a long hiatus and public criticism. In 2024, his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar earned widespread acclaim, marking a powerful career comeback.

 

6.Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen
6

Sushmita Sen returned to acting with the award-winning Aarya in 2020, followed by Taali in 2023, where she played a transgender activist. Her fearless role choices and strong performances made her comeback one of Bollywood’s most inspiring stories.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How many journalists have been killed in Hamas-Israel War so far? Did Israel target them deliberately? CPJ, IFJ accuse IDF of...
How many journalists have been killed in Hamas-Israel War? CPJ, IFJ say...
War 2: CBFC cuts 'sensual' images in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer film, 'obscene' dialogue replaced with...
War 2: CBFC cuts 'sensual' images in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film
Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; Vijay Kumar Sinha clarifies
Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; he clarifies
Tesla opens second showroom in Delhi today, here’s why Model Y costs more in Gurugram than in Delhi or Mumbai
Tesla opens second showroom in Delhi today, here’s why Model Y costs more in Gur
Rinku Singh to Suryakumar Yadav: Indian cricketers showcase sibling goals, celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their sisters
Indian cricketers showcase sibling goals, celebrate Raksha Bandhan with sisters
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex
Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next
Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s
From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen
From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE