From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 18, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
1.Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Drama
The wedding of cricket player Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal was an event that surprised many among the fans as it got cancelled. The unexpected break-up created a storm on the internet with people speculating and discussing the causes of it.
2.Payal Gaming Viral MMS / Deepfake Controversy
Gamer Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare) found herself caught in a scandal when a supposed private video of her went viral. She straight up denied it, asserting it was all false. The whole situation gave rise to discussions around deepfake technology, the issue of privacy in the digital world and the bullying that happens on the internet.
3.Ranveer Singh Kantara Controversy
Ranveer Singh, the actor, was criticized by the public for his acting in the movie Kantara, with negative remarks made on social media interpreting some parts of the film as offensive to the culture, which led to discussions among the public and on the Internet.
4.Bollywood Stars Face Backlash: Deepika Padukone
Top actor Deepika Padukone faced backlash over film choices and statements. Her followers did not like the idea of her dropping the roles and even accused her of being difficult to work with, which led to heated online discussions on what is considered professional behaviour in the Indian film industry.
5.Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident
The actor Saif Ali Khan got into a surprising stabbing incident publicly, and it was still his at the same time, only a little and not a big topic that was discussed on social media and apart from that, it also raised the issue of the safety of celebrities and the management of the audience crowd.
6.Diljit Dosanjh Casting Hania Aamir Controversy
The Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is to star Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a movie after the Pahalgam terror incident drew online criticism. The fans were divided on the question of morality concerning the signing of overseas actors in the light of delicate national matters.
7.Ananya Pandey and Babil Khan Controversy
The actors Ananya Pandey and Babil Khan got involved in a rumoured personal conflict and a social media drama, which resulted in much speculation and gossip among their fans.