From Sidharth Malhorta's 'Shershaah' to Brad Pitt's 'Fury': 5 films based on real wars

Films including Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's 'Shershaah' and Brad Pitt's 'Fury' are based on real stories (battles between countries).
The world is witnessing a major war as Ukraine is defending itself against Russia. We often watch such wars in movies and web series. There are so many films that are based on real stories (battles between countries). 'Uri: The surgical Strike' is about a secret operation against militants who killed Indian soldiers, while 'Fury' is based on World War II.
1. 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'
'Uri: The Surgical Strike' features Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. The film is based on a secret operation to take revenge from militants who killed Indian soldiers.
2. 'Shershaah'
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film 'Shershaah' is the story of a soldier Vikram Batra who contributed to India's victory in the Kargil War.
3. 'Siege of Jadotville'
2016 film 'Siege of Jadotville' is the story of an Irish commander and his battalion of 150 men who fight against 3000 Congolese troops led by French and Belgian mercenaries.
4. Fury
'Fury' featured Brad Pitt in the main role, the film was released in the year 2014 and is based on World War II.
5. 'Saving Private Ryan'
The story of 'Saving Private Ryan' is also based on World War II. The film featured Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Matt Damon, and Tom Sizemore.