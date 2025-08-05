Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary

5 Bollywood classics from 1975 that are turning 50 in 2025, and they still win hearts with their timeless stories, memorable characters, and iconic music. Here's a look at five landmark films that left a lasting mark on Indian cinema.

Monica Singh | Aug 05, 2025, 06:07 PM IST

1.Sholay

Sholay
1

Sholay is one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, directed by Ramesh Sippy. A blend of action, drama, and friendship, it stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Sanjeev Kumar. The film was a massive hit.

2.Deewaar

Deewaar
2

Deewaar is a classic featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor, directed by Yash Chopra. The movie is famous for its raw depiction of the underworld and the iconic line, “Mere paas maa hai".

3.Sanyashi

Sanyashi
3

Sanyasi, released in 1975 and directed by Sohanlal Kanwar, starred Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini. Known for its music by Shankar Jaikishan, the film was a big hit and became the third highest-grossing movie of the year.

4.Jai Santoshi Maa

Jai Santoshi Maa
4

Jai Santoshi Maa is a devotional film released in 1975, directed by Vijay Sharma. It tells the story of the goddess Santoshi Mata, symbolising contentment. With songs sung by Usha Mangeshkar, the film became a big hit despite its low budget.

5.Aandhi

Aandhi
5

Aandhi, released in 1975 and directed by Gulzar, drew attention for its rumoured parallels to real-life political figures. It is remembered for its emotional depth and soulful music.

