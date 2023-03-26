From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5

Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 will be hosted by superstar Mohanlal and the theme of this year is 'Battle of Originals'. As per reports the set of Bigg Boss Marathi is renovated for this season and going by the tagline, this season is going to welcome contestants who influenced people with their original selves and have created a mark. With just a few hours to its premiere, here's all you need to know about the 5 confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5