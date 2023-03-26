From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5

Read to know all about the 5 confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 will be hosted by superstar Mohanlal and the theme of this year is 'Battle of Originals'. As per reports the set of Bigg Boss Marathi is renovated for this season and going by the tagline, this season is going to welcome contestants who influenced people with their original selves and have created a mark. With just a few hours to its premiere, here's all you need to know about the 5 confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
1. Reneesha Rahiman
Reneesha Rahiman is a Television actress from Kerela who rose to fame from her role as Swathi in Seetha Kalyanam. She was also seen in the show Manassinakkare which aired on Surya TV. The actress also appeared in the movie Sita Ramam in a negative role.
2. Shiju AR
Shiju AR also known as Shiju Abdul Rasheed works in Malayalam and Telugu films. The actor has done more than 50 films and some popular television shows. He made his debut in 1996 in the Tamil movie Mahaptabhu directed by A. Venkatesh and then gave a super hit movie named Devi because of which he got his stage name, Devi Shiju. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and is currently playing the lead character Ravi Varman in Neeyum Njanum.
3. Sagar Surya
Actor Sagar Surya is known for his drama and comedy roles in Malayalam and Tamil movies and television shows. The actor made his debut in 2018 with Thatteem Mutteem and got famous for his role as Adi in the show. The actor was also seen in movies Kuruthi, Upacharapporvam Gunda Jayan, Kaapa, and Kuri.
4. Aniyan Midhun
Aniyan Midhun is also known as the ‘Son of the Arabian Sea.’ He is an Indian Wushu Practitioner and World Record holder for being the first South Indian to represent India and win Gold at International Wushu Fighting. He also won Gold at the World Pro Wushu Sanda Fight 2022 held in Thailand.
5. Sobha Vishwanath
Sobha Vishwanath is a fashion designer and entrepreneur from Kerela. She is the founder of Weavers Village, Thiruvananthapuram. The Philanthropist was in the news when police recovered 400 grams of Ganja from her clothing store. However, later it was proved that she was framed by a man who rejected her proposal.