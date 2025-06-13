2 . Divya Dutta

With her refined performances, she breathed life into her characters, whether as a supportive presence in Veer-Zaara or as the spirited sister of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Her portrayal was infused with warmth, strength, and depth, making her scenes truly unforgettable. She had a way of elevating every moment she was in, often stealing the spotlight with her effortless charm and emotional range. Her talent shone brightly, leaving a lasting impression on the audience and showcasing her versatility as an actress.