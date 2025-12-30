From Shah Rukh Khan to Julia Roberts: When Bollywood and Hollywood stars celebrated Sabyasachi jewellery, see viral pics

Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD, beats Pushpa 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, every other Indian blockbuster by earning...
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 30, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
1.Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan posted photos from his Met Gala appearance, where he was dressed in a black Sabyasachi outfit. He accessorised the ensemble with striking jewellery, including a unique pendant and layered necklaces. Fans adored his post, which honoured Indian design on a global scale.
2.Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts shared pictures of herself wearing Sabyasachi jewellery at a movie event. Her choice of exquisite earrings gave her ensemble a refined and regal feel. Her post demonstrated how Indian jewellery can look stunning on international red carpet events.
3.Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn posted a photo of herself on the red carpet sporting a striking Sabyasachi necklace. Her outfit was made more glamorous by the jewellery. At a significant Hollywood event, her post showcased the elegance of Indian high jewellery.
4.Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos of herself wearing clothing and jewellery from Sabyasachi. Her timeless Indian style was evident in her elegant and traditional appearance. Her deep connection to the brand and her passion for vintage style were evident in the post.
5.Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji posted pictures of herself wearing Sabyasachi designs, probably with exquisite jewellery. Her appearance was understated, elegant and deeply ingrained in Indian culture. Her long-standing relationship with the designer was highlighted in the post.