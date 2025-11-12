FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Photos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most loved on-screen couples

De De Pyaar De 2 gears up to bring back the Pyaar vs Parivaar drama on the big screens. It’s the perfect moment to celebrate Bollywood’s most unforgettable on-screen couples.

DNA Web Desk | Nov 12, 2025, 08:29 PM IST

1.Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
1

A jodi that redefined love for generations! SRK and Kajol’s magical chemistry gave us eternal romances like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale. No matter how many years pass, their pairing remains the gold standard of Bollywood romance.

2.Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh
2

The age-gap romance that won hearts, Ajay and Rakul’s effortless charm in De De Pyaar De felt fresh, flirty, and real. With De De Pyaar De 2 set to release this week, fans can’t wait to see this infectious duo back on screen with their love, laughter and drama.

3.Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt
3

Bollywood’s onscreen millennial sweethearts, from Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun and Alia’s playful chemistry and natural camaraderie have made them a fan-favourite duo every single time.

 

4.Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor
4

One of the most popular onscreen couples with a cult fan following, Deepika and Ranbir have always sizzled on screen, through films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Their intense chemistry makes them a pair people can't stop obsessing over.



5.Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
5

When perfection met passion! Hrithik and Aishwarya’s stunning pairing in Dhoom 2 and timeless charm in Jodhaa Akbar still live rent-free in people’s minds, making them an unforgettable duo that audiences love.

6.Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif
6

Whether it’s comedy, action, or pure romance - Akshay and Katrina have always won people's hearts, be it in Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome or Sooryavanshi. The combined magic they bring on screen proves why they’re one of Bollywood’s most favourite pairs.

