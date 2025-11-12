From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most loved on-screen couples

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Nov 12, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
1.Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
A jodi that redefined love for generations! SRK and Kajol’s magical chemistry gave us eternal romances like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale. No matter how many years pass, their pairing remains the gold standard of Bollywood romance.
2.Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh
The age-gap romance that won hearts, Ajay and Rakul’s effortless charm in De De Pyaar De felt fresh, flirty, and real. With De De Pyaar De 2 set to release this week, fans can’t wait to see this infectious duo back on screen with their love, laughter and drama.
3.Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt
Bollywood’s onscreen millennial sweethearts, from Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun and Alia’s playful chemistry and natural camaraderie have made them a fan-favourite duo every single time.
4.Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor
One of the most popular onscreen couples with a cult fan following, Deepika and Ranbir have always sizzled on screen, through films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Their intense chemistry makes them a pair people can't stop obsessing over.
5.Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
When perfection met passion! Hrithik and Aishwarya’s stunning pairing in Dhoom 2 and timeless charm in Jodhaa Akbar still live rent-free in people’s minds, making them an unforgettable duo that audiences love.
6.Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif
Whether it’s comedy, action, or pure romance - Akshay and Katrina have always won people's hearts, be it in Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome or Sooryavanshi. The combined magic they bring on screen proves why they’re one of Bollywood’s most favourite pairs.