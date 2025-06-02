1 . Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan – Rs 8096 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the "King of Bollywood," has built an empire through his acting career, production house Red Chillies Entertainment, and ownership of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. His wife, Gauri Khan, is a renowned interior designer and the founder of Gauri Khan Designs. Together, they have a combined net worth of Rs 8,096 crore.