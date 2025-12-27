FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history

Salman Khan’s dating history includes Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif and, currently, Iulia Vantur, showing his journey through love and relationships over the years.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 27, 2025, 01:15 PM IST

1.Sangeeta Bijlani:

Sangeeta Bijlani:
1

In the late 1980s, Salman was in a relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani, which later went on till the early 1990s. Their relationship was quite serious, and they even considered getting married, but the ceremony never took place. Nevertheless, they have remained friends throughout the years.

2.Somy Ali:

Somy Ali:
2

In the 1990s, Salman was in a romantic relationship with Somy Ali. Their love affair lasted for a couple of years and ended in a breakup, and Somy then shifted back to the United States.

3.Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif:
3

In the 2000s, Salman and Katrina Kaif were an item. They had an incredible on-screen chemistry and hung out together for a couple of years, but then broke up and stayed friends.

4.Aishwarya Rai:

Aishwarya Rai:
4

According to reports, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were attracted to each other during the shooting of the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. Their love, however, lasted only for a couple of years, and the media took much interest in their breakup.

Also read: Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday

5.Iulia Vantur:

Iulia Vantur:
5

Salman has been associated with Iulia Vantur, a Romanian TV presenter, in recent times. They have made appearances together at various occasions, and the fans are eager to know the nature of their relationship.

