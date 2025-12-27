From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history

CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, steps to apply, other details
Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far
Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?
Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason
UP NEET PG 2025 BIG UPDATE: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside
Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Virat Kohli after VHT clash, here's all you need to know
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film struggles amid Dhurandhar storm, earns just Rs...
Virat Kohli to play last domestic game against THIS team ahead of ODI series against New Zealand: Know match date, timings
Major blow to Australia ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026 as star all-rounder sustains hamstring injury, his name is...
Thailand, Cambodia agree on 'immediate' ceasefire, ending weeks of deadly border clashes; Here's all you need to know
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 27, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
1.Sangeeta Bijlani:
In the late 1980s, Salman was in a relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani, which later went on till the early 1990s. Their relationship was quite serious, and they even considered getting married, but the ceremony never took place. Nevertheless, they have remained friends throughout the years.
2.Somy Ali:
In the 1990s, Salman was in a romantic relationship with Somy Ali. Their love affair lasted for a couple of years and ended in a breakup, and Somy then shifted back to the United States.
3.Katrina Kaif:
In the 2000s, Salman and Katrina Kaif were an item. They had an incredible on-screen chemistry and hung out together for a couple of years, but then broke up and stayed friends.
4.Aishwarya Rai:
According to reports, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were attracted to each other during the shooting of the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. Their love, however, lasted only for a couple of years, and the media took much interest in their breakup.
Also read: Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday
5.Iulia Vantur:
Salman has been associated with Iulia Vantur, a Romanian TV presenter, in recent times. They have made appearances together at various occasions, and the fans are eager to know the nature of their relationship.