From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 11, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
1.Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood became one of the first people to support Rajpal Yadav after his financial problems became known and he turned himself in to Tihar Jail. He provided Rajpal with a movie role in his next film together with a signing bonus because he wanted to support him professionally instead of providing him charity.
2.Salman Khan
Salman Khan reached out to Rajpal Yadav during his difficult period to provide him with both assistance and guidance while urging other Bollywood actors to join their efforts.
3.Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan
Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan, two big names in Bollywood, have expressed their support and unity for Rajpal Yadav by helping him deal with his financial struggles.
4.Guru Randhawa
Singer Guru Randhawa offered Rajpal a role in one of his upcoming music videos. He provided an advance payment to help Rajpal manage his situation and he urged people to help him.
5.Gurmeet Choudhary, KRK, Tej Pratap Yadav
Other important people entered the situation. Gurmeet Choudhary showed compassion to others while he requested industry support for his cause. Kamaal R Khan (KRK) pledged Rs 10 lakh, and political leader Tej Pratap Yadav offered Rs 11 lakh to assist the actor.