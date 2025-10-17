FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Here’s a look at seven Bollywood blockbusters that didn’t just make money, they turned every rupee into gold, earning more than 10 times their production cost!

Rishika Baranwal | Oct 17, 2025, 04:19 PM IST

1.Dangal (2016)

Dangal (2016)
1

Aamir Khan’s Dangal was made on a budget of around Rs 75 crore and went on to collect a jaw-dropping Rs 2,000 crore worldwide. This inspiring sports drama became India’s biggest global hit ever.

2.Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
2

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan was made for around Rs 90 crore but roared past Rs 900 crore worldwide. It proved that emotional storytelling can be as powerful as action-packed blockbusters.

3.The Kashmir Files (2022)

The Kashmir Files (2022)
3

Made on a shoestring budget of just Rs 15 crore, The Kashmir Files stunned everyone by collecting over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It became one of the most profitable films in recent years.

4.Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)
4

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s family drama cost only Rs 6 crore to make but earned over Rs 100 crore, a monumental success for its time and a record-breaker of the 90s.

5.Kahaani (2012)

Kahaani (2012)
5

Vidya Balan’s Kahaani was made on just Rs 8 crore and raked in around Rs 80 crore worldwide. The film’s tight plot and strong female lead made it a massive hit.

6.Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)
6

This Sooraj Barjatya classic had a budget of only Rs 2 crore and earned more than Rs 20 crore at a time when tickets cost just a few rupees, an enormous 10× success story!

7.Stree (2018)

Stree (2018)
7

With a budget of under Rs 25 crore, Stree collected over Rs 180 crore. The film’s quirky mix of scares and humour made it one of Bollywood’s most profitable modern hits.

