From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?
'They'll go till 2027 World Cup': Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s priceless reaction
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film is unstoppable, roars past Rs 700 crore worldwide
Jains in this Indian state buy 186 luxury cars in one mega deal for Rs...; get Rs 210000000 discount
Nagpur woman faces backlash after teaching people to eat samosa using cutlery
Good News! Haryana government announces increase in old age pension to Rs 3200, here's everything you need to know
Australia batter who once played with Virat Kohli at RCB reveals horrific battle with cancer: 'Lost all hair, was taking steroids'
Russia's Putin issues BIG statement day after phone call with Trump: 'Moscow open to...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Oct 17, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
1.Dangal (2016)
Aamir Khan’s Dangal was made on a budget of around Rs 75 crore and went on to collect a jaw-dropping Rs 2,000 crore worldwide. This inspiring sports drama became India’s biggest global hit ever.
2.Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan was made for around Rs 90 crore but roared past Rs 900 crore worldwide. It proved that emotional storytelling can be as powerful as action-packed blockbusters.
3.The Kashmir Files (2022)
Made on a shoestring budget of just Rs 15 crore, The Kashmir Files stunned everyone by collecting over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It became one of the most profitable films in recent years.
4.Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)
Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s family drama cost only Rs 6 crore to make but earned over Rs 100 crore, a monumental success for its time and a record-breaker of the 90s.
5.Kahaani (2012)
Vidya Balan’s Kahaani was made on just Rs 8 crore and raked in around Rs 80 crore worldwide. The film’s tight plot and strong female lead made it a massive hit.
6.Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)
This Sooraj Barjatya classic had a budget of only Rs 2 crore and earned more than Rs 20 crore at a time when tickets cost just a few rupees, an enormous 10× success story!
7.Stree (2018)
With a budget of under Rs 25 crore, Stree collected over Rs 180 crore. The film’s quirky mix of scares and humour made it one of Bollywood’s most profitable modern hits.