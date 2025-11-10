FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

From Chhaava to Saiyaara, take a look at seven of the most successful and talked-about Hindi films that ruled the box office in 2025.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 10, 2025, 05:15 PM IST

1.Chhaava

Chhaava
1

Release Date: Early 2025

Genre: Historical Action Drama

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Box Office: Rs 800 crore (worldwide)

The year’s biggest blockbuster, Chhaava, impressed audiences with its powerful storytelling, large-scale war sequences, and emotional depth.

2.Saiyaara

Saiyaara
2

Release Date: Mid-2025

Genre: Romantic Drama

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Box Office: Rs 650 crore (worldwide)

Romance made a comeback in 2025 with Saiyaara, a heartfelt love story that beautifully captured modern relationships and youthful emotions.

3.Housefull 5

Housefull 5
3

Release Date: March 2025

Genre: Comedy

IMDB Rating: 3.3/10

Box Office: Rs 550 crore (worldwide)

Housefull 5 brought Akshay Kumar back to his comic roots, and audiences couldn’t get enough. Packed with hilarious twists,  humour, and the franchise’s trademark confusion-filled plot, with its energetic performances and catchy songs.

4.Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par
4

Release Date: January 2025

Genre: Sports-Drama

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Box Office: Rs 480 crore (worldwide)

Aamir Khan returned to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a heartfelt sports drama that carried a strong social message. Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, the film focused on the spirit of determination through a touching narrative about differently-abled athletes.

5.Kesari: Chapter 2

Kesari: Chapter 2
5

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Genre: Historical Courtroom Drama

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Box Office: Rs 470 crore (worldwide)

Kesari: Chapter 2 delivered a powerful courtroom drama packed with patriotic emotion and historical intensity. Featuring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film explored a gripping story of justice, bravery, and truth.

6.Raid 2

Raid 2
6

Release Date: February 2025

Genre: Crime Thriller

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Box Office: Rs 440 crore (worldwide)

Ajay Devgn returned as the fierce IRS officer Patnaik in Raid 2, a sequel that lived up to the original’s legacy. This time, the story dove deeper into white-collar corruption and high-stakes investigations.

7.Mahavtar Narsimha

Mahavtar Narsimha
7

Release Date: May 2025

Genre: Mythological Animated Action Drama

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Box Office: Rs 410 crore (worldwide)

A surprise hit of the year, Mahavtar Narsimha blended mythology with modern animation and action. This visually stunning film told the story of the divine protector in an engaging, emotionally rich way.

