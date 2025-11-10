From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

3 . Housefull 5

3

Release Date: March 2025

Genre: Comedy

IMDB Rating: 3.3/10

Box Office: Rs 550 crore (worldwide)

Housefull 5 brought Akshay Kumar back to his comic roots, and audiences couldn’t get enough. Packed with hilarious twists, humour, and the franchise’s trademark confusion-filled plot, with its energetic performances and catchy songs.