ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Jun 12, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
1.Arbaaz Khan
At 57, Arbaaz Khan is all set to welcome his second child with wife Sshura Khan. The actor, who has a son from his first marriage to Malaika Arora, is excited to embrace fatherhood again in his late 50s.
2.Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt became a father to twins Shahraan and Iqra in 2010 with wife Manyata. He was around 51 at the time, proving age is just a number when it comes to parenting.
3.Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan welcomed his fourth child, Jeh Ali Khan, in 2021 at the age of 50 with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He already had three children: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.
4.Prabhu Deva
Choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva became a father again in 2023 at age 50 with his second wife, Himani Singh. He described the experience as life-changing and deeply fulfilling.
5.Prakash Raj
Veteran actor Prakash Raj had a son with his second wife, choreographer Pony Verma, in 2015 when he was 50. He has daughters from his previous marriage as well.
6.Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal became a father for the third time in 2023 at age 50+, when his partner Gabriella Demetriades gave birth to their second son. He had earlier welcomed son Arik in 2019.
7.Manoj Tiwari
At 51, Manoj Tiwari welcomed his third child and second daughter with wife Surabhi in December 2022. The Bhojpuri actor and politician embraced fatherhood again after 50, calling it a joyful new chapter in his life.
