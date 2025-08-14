From Rupali Ganguly to Rubina Dilaik: TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 14, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
1.Bharti Singh
Comedian Bharti Singh faced cruel comments after her wedding, with trolls comparing her and her husband to 'an ant marrying an elephant.' She responded with humour publicly but channeled the hurt into a health journey, losing 15 kg through sustainable, science-backed lifestyle changes.
2.Rashami Desai
At a friend’s sangeet, Rashami Desai was body-shamed for her appearance. She fired back saying she doesn’t seek validation, urged empathy in commenting on bodies, and stated, 'It’s my body, my choice,' reminding us that beauty norms shouldn't define a person.
3.Aashika Bhatia
After posting a bikini photo, Aashika Bhatia was bombarded with 'thunder thighs' comments. Though painful, she stood her ground and continued to post confidently, spotlighting messages of body positivity.
4.Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi faced trolling for wearing a body-hugging outfit, with critics harshly targeting her shape. She pushed back, emphasising that such outfit choices aren’t an invitation for shaming any body type.
5.Aneri Vajani
Aneri Vajani posted a picture of herself in lingerie, which sparked online hatred, this time not for being overweight, but for being 'too thin.' She clapped back by saying body-shaming works both ways and that no one should dictate how someone’s body should look.
6.Rupali Ganguly
After giving birth, Rupali Ganguly endured hurtful comments from neighbors about her post-pregnancy weight gain. She spoke out about how unfair it is to judge a mother's body, highlighting how cruel small-town gossip can be.
7.Rubina Dilaik
Early in her career, Rubina Dilaik was fat-shamed on her first show, prompting extreme dieting to reach unhealthy sizes. Today, she promotes self-acceptance through face yoga and inner strength, sharing that once she stopped seeking external validation, she began to feel beautiful on her own terms.