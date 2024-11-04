1 . Mannat mansion

1



Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious sea-facing bungalow, Mannat is now valued at about Rs 200 crore. He bought it for Rs 13.2 crore back in 2001. Designed by his wife Gauri Khan in association with Kaif Faquih, the luxurious home comprises a huge number of rooms, a large auditorium, a library and a gym among others.