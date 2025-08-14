Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

From grand epics like RRR and Kanche to impactful dramas like Jana Gana Mana, these five South Indian films beautifully portray India’s spirit, blending patriotism, sacrifice, and pride with compelling stories and memorable performances.

Monica Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

1.Jana Gana Mana (2022)

Jana Gana Mana (2022)
1

Jana Gana Mana is a socially charged thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, exploring justice, governance, and citizens’ responsibility, while igniting a strong sense of national awareness.

2.RRR (2022)

RRR (2022)
2

S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period action drama set in the 1920s follows two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, as they fight against British colonial rule. Known for its grand scale, powerful performances, and patriotic fervour.

3.Kanche (2015)

Kanche (2015)
3

Kanche is directed by Krish. This war drama blends a love story with the backdrop of World War II and India’s freedom struggle, highlighting unity, sacrifice, and the futility of societal divisions.

 

4.Major (2022)

Major (2022)
4

Major is a heartfelt biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, capturing his bravery, sacrifices, and unwavering dedication to India.

TRENDING NOW

5.Indian (1996)

Indian (1996)
5

Indian is a vigilante action-drama where Kamal Haasan plays a freedom fighter turned anti-corruption crusader, reminding viewers of the values and discipline from the independence era.

 

