ENTERTAINMENT

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Bollywood brings a mix of drama, romance, and thrill this week! From a heartwarming family tale to a much-awaited sequel and intense real-life drama, these four films offer something for everyone.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 05:46 PM IST

1.Heer Express

Heer Express
1

Releasing on August 8, 2025, Heer Express is helmed by Umesh Shukla, known for OMG and 102 Not Out. This family-friendly entertainer introduces Divita Juneja as Heer Walia, a young chef aiming to fulfill her mother’s dreams by moving abroad. Prit Kamani plays her romantic lead. The film also features seasoned actors like Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik.

2.Andaaz 2

Andaaz 2
2

A sequel to the 2003 romantic hit, Andaaz 2 brings a brand-new cast, including debutants Aayush Kumar, Akaisha, and Natasha Fernandez. This musical love triangle follows a struggling artist whose journey becomes tangled in unexpected emotions and choices.

 

3.Udaipur Files

Udaipur Files
3

Starring Vijay Raaz, Udaipur Files was formerly titled Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor’s Murder Story. Initially scheduled for July 11, it was postponed following a Delhi High Court stay due to sensitive communal concerns. The film recreates the tragic real-life 2022 killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

4.Zora

Zora
4

Marking director Rajiv Rai’s return to Bollywood, Zora features Ravinder Kuharas, Karanveer Khullar, Sofia Parveen, and Nikhil Dewan. Known for thrillers like Gupt and Mohra, Rai brings his signature style back with this action-packed comeback film.

5.What to watch this week

What to watch this week
5

From heartwarming family journeys and musical romance to real-life inspired crime drama and a director’s thrilling comeback, this week’s theatrical releases promise variety for every movie lover. Whether you're in for emotions, suspense, or nostalgia, these films are worth checking out on the big screen.

