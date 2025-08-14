From Rekha, ​Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actresses who shared screen with Rajinikanth

'Itna bura maarenge vo...': Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup 2025
Narayana Murthy’s Infosys takes BIG step, set to acquire 75% stake in THIS company for Rs 13000000000, name is…
Celestial Weapons of a New Age: How India mastered missile technology
Will Putin-Trump talks on Ukraine War fail? What may happen if Alaska meeting proves futile? How can US further punish Russia?
Will Donald Trump be able to persuade Russian President Putin to halt attacks on civilians in Ukraine? US President says...
What are Arjun Tendulkar and fiancee Saaniya Chandok's educational qualifications?
EC strongly responds to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, demands written affidavit: 'Dirty phrases like vote chori...'
Meet Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has offered Rs 2880000000000 to Sundar Pichai to buy...
Good news for bank customers: RBI directs banks to clears cheques within...
Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Kishtwar district, casualties feared
ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
1.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared alongside Rajinikanth in Enthiran, popularly known as Robot in Hindi.
2.Hema Malini
Hema Malini paired up with Rajinikanth in the Hindi film Andha Kanoon, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan.
3.Sridevi
In the 1980s, Sridevi and Rajinikanth appeared together in several Hindi and Tamil films, with the Hindi classic ChaalBaaz being one of their most popular collaborations.
4.Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone marked her Tamil debut opposite Rajinikanth in the motion-capture film Kochadaiiyaan.
5.Rekha
Rekha worked with Rajinikanth in the Hindi film ‘Phool Bane Angaray’, where she played a fearless police officer.