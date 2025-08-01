Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT

From Queen to Piku: 5 Bollywood feel-good movies that made powerful impact

Bollywood has given us several feel-good films like Queen and Piku that do more than just entertain. These five inspiring stories, filled with hope, strength, and personal growth, leave a lasting impact and continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

Monica Singh | Aug 01, 2025, 06:26 PM IST

1.​Queen

​Queen
1

Queen tells the story of Rani, a young woman from Delhi, who decides to go on her honeymoon alone after her fiancé calls off the wedding. As she travels through Paris and Amsterdam, she makes new friends, gains confidence, and learns to love herself.

2.Barfi!

Barfi!
2

Set in the 1970s, Barfi! is a touching film about love, acceptance, and overcoming challenges. It follows Barfi, a deaf and mute boy, as he finds love and joy despite hardships. His story with Shruti and Jhilmil, an autistic girl, highlights emotional depth, innocence, and true connection.

3.Pad Man

Pad Man
3

Pad Man is based on the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who invented a low-cost sanitary pad machine to improve menstrual hygiene in rural India. The film helped break taboos around periods and raised awareness about menstrual health.

4.Neerja

Neerja
4

Neerja tells the true story of 22-year-old flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who showed incredible courage during the 1986 hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi. This film honours her bravery and sacrifice.

5.Piku

Piku
5

Piku is about the close bond between a strong-willed daughter and her quirky, health-obsessed father. The film highlights the challenges of a working woman managing home and family.

