From Priyanka Chopra to Preity Zinta, actresses who married foreigners

Indian celebrities have proved that love had no boundaries, and is not bound by nationalities. Be it a TV star or Bollywood actor, celebs in India have broken all barriers in order to marry the love of their lives. Today, we will introduce you to actresses including Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta who got married to the man of their dreams, regardless of their nationality.
1. Celina Jaitley- Peter Haag
Celina Jaitley got married to an Austria-based hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. (Image credit: Celina Jaitley/Instagram)
2. Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas, who is from the USA, in the year 2018. (Image credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
3. Preity Zinta- Gene Goodenough
Preity Zinta is married to Gene Goodenough, who is based out of Los Angeles, in the year 2016. (Image credit: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
4. Shriya Saran- Anderi Koscheev
Actress Shriya Saran got married to Anderi Koscheev, who was born in Russia, in the year 2018. (Image credit: Shriya Saran/Instagram)
5. Aashka Goradia- Brent Goble
Aashka Goradia is married to Brent Goble, an American-based businessman, since 2017. (Image credit: Aashka Goradia/Instagram)