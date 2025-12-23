From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

3 . 3. Coldplay’s India Return: The Concert That Took Over the Internet (and the Country)

Coldplay’s comeback to India after nine long years was nothing short of a cultural reset. The moment the tour was announced, ticketing platforms struggled to keep up as fans flooded every available window for a chance to experience the band live. By the time Chris Martin walked onto the stage, cities across India had already transformed into Coldplay zones, glowing bracelets, painted faces, and fans humming Coldplay classics wherever you turned. The concerts became emotional, euphoric gatherings where thousands sang 'Fix You' in unison, creating moments that dominated everyone’s feeds for days. Coldplay didn’t just return; they reminded India of the magic of experiencing music together.