From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 23, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
1.1. Shaktimaan Returns on Pocket FM: India’s Superhero Rises Again
The nostalgia wave truly began with Pocket FM’s 'Shaktimaan Returns,' a project that surprised everyone by bringing India’s most iconic superhero back in the form of an immersive audio series. Mukesh Khanna’s voice instantly took listeners back in time, while the modern storytelling gave Shaktimaan a powerful new identity. Instead of feeling a throwback, the series captured the moral clarity, simplicity, and heroism of the '90s in a refreshing, entertaining form with a contemporary touch. The return felt emotional yet timely, a reminder that India’s original superhero still has the power to command an entire nation’s imagination.
2.2. Priyanka Chopra’s Homecoming: Global Queen is Back on Home Turf
When Priyanka Chopra came on board for S. S. Rajamouli’s 'Varanasi,' the industry felt an immediate shift. After years of towering over Hollywood, the Desi Girl’s return to Hindi cinema came with a sense of pride and excitement, and her first look as Mandakini set social media on fire. It wasn’t just the announcement; it was the scale of the collaboration, the strength of the character, and the promise of Rajamouli’s vision that made the moment explode. Fans celebrated her comeback like a festival, and the Indian cinema welcomed back one of its most powerful forces with open arms.
3.3. Coldplay’s India Return: The Concert That Took Over the Internet (and the Country)
Coldplay’s comeback to India after nine long years was nothing short of a cultural reset. The moment the tour was announced, ticketing platforms struggled to keep up as fans flooded every available window for a chance to experience the band live. By the time Chris Martin walked onto the stage, cities across India had already transformed into Coldplay zones, glowing bracelets, painted faces, and fans humming Coldplay classics wherever you turned. The concerts became emotional, euphoric gatherings where thousands sang 'Fix You' in unison, creating moments that dominated everyone’s feeds for days. Coldplay didn’t just return; they reminded India of the magic of experiencing music together.
4.4. Enrique Iglesias: The 2000s Heartthrob Reignites India’s Love
Enrique Iglesias stepping back onto an Indian stage after 13 years felt like a moment of joy, especially for millennials who grew up humming his compositions. His concert brought together millennials reliving their teenage years, Gen Z discovering the charm behind global hits, and couples swaying to songs that once defined their love stories. With 25,000 fans singing along to 'Hero,' 'Escape,' and “Bailamos,” the night felt less like a comeback and more like a time capsule bursting open. Enrique reignited the early-2000 romance we thought we had outgrown, only to realise it had been sitting in our hearts all along.
5.5. Rishabh Pant’s International Cricket Comeback: A Miracle in Motion
Rishabh Pant’s comeback wasn’t just celebrated; it was revered. After surviving a life-threatening accident and enduring a gruelling year of rehabilitation, very few believed he could return to professional cricket. Yet in 2025, Pant walked back into the Indian squad with the same spark, fearlessness, and instinct that made him one of the most dynamic players of his generation. Every appearance felt emotional; every inning felt like a victory. His nomination for the Laureus Comeback of the Year Award didn’t just recognise his resilience; it honoured a journey that inspired millions across the country.
6.6. Kapil Sharma’s Film Comeback: The Comedian Returns to the Big Screen
Kapil Sharma’s return to cinema with 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' marks a personal and professional turning point. After years of dominating television, seeing him step back into film offered a refreshing throwback with a modern twist. The sequel, slated to release on 12th December, will bring back his trademark charm, humour, and screen presence, and audiences embraced it with warmth.
7.7. India’s Dream Turnaround at the Women’s World Cup: A National Redemption Arc
India’s Women’s World Cup delivered one of the most emotional comebacks of the year. Previously suffering losses, the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur found themselves facing criticism and pressure from every direction. But instead of collapsing, they rose step by step, match by match, until their victory over South Africa in the final became the country’s defining sporting moment. The win changed how India viewed women’s cricket, spotlighting their determination, skill, and sheer grit. This wasn’t just a comeback; it was a cultural shift that placed women athletes exactly where they deserved to be, at the centre of national celebration.
8.8. Tata Sierra Returns: The 90s Legend Reimagined for a New Era
The Tata Sierra’s return was a masterclass in reviving nostalgia with intention. Once a beloved SUV of the 90s, Sierra came back in 2025 as a modern lifestyle vehicle with a bold, futuristic design that blended heritage with innovation. The reincarnation wasn’t about reliving the past; it was about honouring an icon while reshaping it for a new generation of drivers. With its sleek silhouette and elevated identity, the Sierra became one of the most talked-about automotive comebacks of the year.
9.9. Twinkle Khanna’s OTT Comeback on Prime Video: Two Much, Too Good
Twinkle Khanna’s return to the screen with Prime Video’s 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' was a surprise that paid off instantly. Known for her sharp wit and intelligent writing, Twinkle brought those qualities into a show that felt warm, honest, and refreshingly real. Kajol and her conversations with celebrity guests opened topics rarely explored on Indian chat shows, and viewers quickly gravitated to the honest, humorous tone the duo created. Twinkle’s comeback wasn’t about reclaiming the spotlight; it was about returning with maturity, purpose, and a voice strengthened by years of storytelling.
10.10. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 on Star Plus & Smriti Irani Returns After 25 Years
Smriti Irani’s return to television after nearly 25 years became one of the year’s most powerful nostalgia resets. Her comeback as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 immediately restored the emotional equity of the original, giving the reboot both credibility and cultural heft. With a younger cast and refreshed storytelling, the show, powered by Smriti’s presence, bridged generations and reminded viewers why Tulsi remains one of Indian television’s most enduring characters. This wasn’t just a return; it was a definitive reclaiming of legacy.
2025 wasn’t just a year of returns; it was a year of relevance Across entertainment, music, cinema, sport, automobiles, and pop culture, every comeback this year created a moment that connected generations. None of these returns felt forced or predictable; they felt earned, timely, and deeply satisfying.
If 2025 proved anything, it’s that icons don’t disappear. They simply wait for the right chapter, and this year, those chapters were written beautifully.